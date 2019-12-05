The Westin Riverfront in Avon has a packed schedule full of holiday events through December
Celebrate the holiday season at the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, which is offering a schedule of special festive programming this December.
All events are open to the public and free, unless otherwise noted.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Santa Brunch in Maya with Santa & Ralph, the World’s Tallest Elf: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Santa will be available for free photos from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
The price is $45 for adults and $20 for kids ages 5-12. Reservations are highly recommended.
Dec. 14, 17 and 21
Live performance of favorite holiday tunes by the Fabulous Femmes: 5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Visit with Santa & Ralph, the World’s Tallest Elf: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Screening of documentary “Climb to Glory” on the 10th Mountain Ski Trooper Division with professional skier Chris Anthony: 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Visit with Santa & Ralph, the World’s Tallest Elf: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
9th annual Christmas Eve screening of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with by local jazz legend Tony Gulizia accompanying the soundtrack on the piano: 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Festive Christmas Brunch at Maya: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The price is $45 for adults and $15 for kids ages 5-12. Reservations are highly recommended.
Friday, Dec. 27
S’mores & More Campfire program with Walking Mountains Science Center: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28 and Monday, Dec. 30
Story time with the local authors of the “Eli & Mort Epic Adventures” series and a visit from Mort the Moose: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Avalanche Dogs & Ski Patrol Visit: 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Maya New Year’s Eve 6-Course Dinner: Dinner is priced at $110 for adults and $15 for kids age 5-12. Reservations begin at 5 p.m. and are highly recommended.
The Westin Riverfront New Year’s Eve Party: Featuring live music by Turntable Revue, dancing, a balloon drop and complimentary midnight champagne in The Lookout
Guests to The Westin Riverfront can enjoy The Lookout, which pours an extensive menu of Colorado microbrews, hand-crafted cocktails and wines, along with snacks, salads, sandwiches, flatbreads and desserts. The resort is also home to Maya, a modern Mexican kitchen by Chef Richard Sandoval, which pours a collection of more than 150 tequilas. Complimentary valet parking is available for restaurant patrons, based on availability.
For more information visit http://www.westinriverfront.com.
