The Westin Riverfront in Avon has a packed schedule full of holiday events through December

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa screens “A Charlie Brown Christmas" each year, featuring the classic Charles M. Schulz movie accompanied by live music from Vail Valley jazz pianist Tony Gulizia.

Celebrate the holiday season at the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, which is offering a schedule of special festive programming this December.

All events are open to the public and free, unless otherwise noted.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Santa Brunch in Maya with Santa & Ralph, the World’s Tallest Elf: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Santa will be available for free photos from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The price is $45 for adults and $20 for kids ages 5-12. Reservations are highly recommended.

Dec. 14, 17 and 21

Live performance of favorite holiday tunes by the Fabulous Femmes: 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20

Visit with Santa & Ralph, the World’s Tallest Elf: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Screening of documentary “Climb to Glory” on the 10th Mountain Ski Trooper Division with professional skier Chris Anthony: 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22

Visit with Santa & Ralph, the World’s Tallest Elf: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

9th annual Christmas Eve screening of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with by local jazz legend Tony Gulizia accompanying the soundtrack on the piano: 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Festive Christmas Brunch at Maya: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The price is $45 for adults and $15 for kids ages 5-12. Reservations are highly recommended.

Friday, Dec. 27

S’mores & More Campfire program with Walking Mountains Science Center: 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28 and Monday, Dec. 30

Story time with the local authors of the “Eli & Mort Epic Adventures” series and a visit from Mort the Moose: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Avalanche Dogs & Ski Patrol Visit: 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Maya New Year’s Eve 6-Course Dinner: Dinner is priced at $110 for adults and $15 for kids age 5-12. Reservations begin at 5 p.m. and are highly recommended.

The Westin Riverfront New Year’s Eve Party: Featuring live music by Turntable Revue, dancing, a balloon drop and complimentary midnight champagne in The Lookout

