The Westin Riverfront is hosting a kids cooking class with local kid Chef Nicholas
The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa is hosting a special Kids Cooking Class with local celebrity kid Chef Nicholas Hornbostel de Moura e Silva on Monday, Dec. 23 at 5 p.m.
Voted one of the “10 Best Kid Chefs in the County,” Chef Nicholas has an impressive resume for a 13-year-old – he cooked in the 2013 White House Healthy Recipe Challenge for President Barack Obama & First Lady Michelle Obama and has appeared on several national TV shows, including the Food Network’s “Rachael Ray Kids Cook-Off,” “Food Network Star Kids” and NBC’s “Food Fighters.”
Chef Nicholas will be teaching kids how to make healthy and delicious Brisket Street Tacos with guacamole and crema during the hour-long class, which will be held in The Westin Riverfront’s Banquet Kitchen.
The class is $35 per child with maximum of 15 participants ages 5-12. Advance registration is required, as is adult supervision. To register, please call 970-790-2024 or email kfoster@westinriverfront.com. Guests can enjoy complimentary valet parking during the event at the resort.
In addition to the kids cooking class, the Westin is hosting a number of events during the holiday season. For more information, visit http://www.westinriverfront.com.
