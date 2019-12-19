The Westin Riverfront is hosting a kids cooking class with local kid Chef Nicholas

Voted one of the “10 Best Kid Chefs in the County,” Chef Nicholas cooked for an Obama administration program and has appeared on several network reality cooking competitions.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa is hosting a special Kids Cooking Class with local celebrity kid Chef Nicholas Hornbostel de Moura e Silva on Monday, Dec. 23 at 5 p.m.

Voted one of the “10 Best Kid Chefs in the County,” Chef Nicholas has an impressive resume for a 13-year-old – he cooked in the 2013 White House Healthy Recipe Challenge for President Barack Obama & First Lady Michelle Obama and has appeared on several national TV shows, including the Food Network’s “Rachael Ray Kids Cook-Off,” “Food Network Star Kids” and NBC’s “Food Fighters.”

Chef Nicholas will be teaching kids how to make healthy and delicious Brisket Street Tacos with guacamole and crema during the hour-long class, which will be held in The Westin Riverfront’s Banquet Kitchen.

The class is $35 per child with maximum of 15 participants ages 5-12. Advance registration is required, as is adult supervision. To register, please call 970-790-2024 or email kfoster@westinriverfront.com. Guests can enjoy complimentary valet parking during the event at the resort.

In addition to the kids cooking class, the Westin is hosting a number of events during the holiday season. For more information, visit http://www.westinriverfront.com.