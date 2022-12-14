The Westin Riverfront to host screening of ‘Mission Mt. Mangart’ 

The promotional poster for “Mission Mt. Mangart” contains several of the key characters in the documentary. Chris Anthony envisioned a 1940s-style poster and an artist by the name of Scorpio Steele brought it to life.

Courtesy photo

What: "Mission Mt. Mangart" screening

When: Wednesday, Dec. 21, doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon

Tickets: $20-$40; purchase in advance through Eventbrite IF YOU GO...

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa will host a screening of the award-winning ski documentary “Mission Mt. Mangart” on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Written, directed, edited and produced by Colorado filmmaker Chris Anthony, the documentary takes you through the 10th Mountain Division’s trailblazing efforts as world-class athletes creating an indelible legacy equally matched by their legendary heroism during WWII. Featuring original scores by composer Carlo Nicolau and Anthony, the 70-minute documentary reveals the trials and tribulations of this heroic collective, consisting of most talented skiers and mountaineers of the day.

“Mission Mt. Mangart” was named the Best Historical Documentary at the 2021 Cannes World Film Festival and was nominated for the Cannes Grand Award in both 2021 and 2022.

Open to the public, the screening will start with the Star-Spangled Banner performed by Vail Valley musicians Terry Armistead and Joe Bianchi and will include a Q&A with Anthony. The event will benefit the Chris Anthony Youth Project as well as the youth-designed skate park in Gypsum that is currently in the works.

The screening will be held in The Westin Riverfront’s Riverside Ballroom, with the doors opening at 6 p.m. and the movie beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$40. Advance purchase is required through Eventbrite .

Support Local Journalism Donate



Food and drink will be available for purchase before and after the screening.

Anthony serves as the Resident Mountain Historian at The Westin Riverfront. A Colorado native and longtime Vail Valley resident, Anthony spent 28 years as a member of the Warren Miller film team as both a professional skier and host of the nationally-acclaimed film tour. A member of the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame, Anthony is also the creator and co-producer of the documentary, “Climb to Glory: Legacy of the 10th Mountain Ski Troopers.”