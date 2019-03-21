Theater and circus colide with Cirque Eloize at the Vilar

Cirque Eloize has performed 11 shows on four continents, and now performs with four live musicians.

Inspired by the Wild West, Cirque Eloize’s Saloon rustles up fun for the entire family with a musical and acrobatic adventure that features non-stop live folk music. Step through the saloon doors and watch as 11 cast members perform phenomenal physical feats during this upcoming theatrical thrill ride at the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC).

Cirque Eloize’s Saloon takes the stage on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $65 for adults and $35 for children, or buy a family four-pack of tickets for just $148. Tickets are available now by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org.

Cirque Eloize, a Montreal-based contemporary circus troupe, has created award-winning entertainment for nearly 25 years and ranks among the world’s leading contemporary circuses. The group has taken part in numerous prestigious international festivals and has seduced both New York’s Broadway and London’s West End. Its productions are crafted for a wide range of audiences and have been embraced by over 50 cultures. In the last 24 years, Cirque Eloize’s 11 shows have proudly boasted more than 4,000 performances in over 500 cities and have been seen by over three million spectators

Cirque Eloize’s 11th show, “Saloon – A Musical Acrobatic Adventure,” premiered in 2016 and has been performed on four continents. The action-packed musical acrobatic adventure features original choreography and beloved tunes by Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline played by four on-stage musicians and singers.