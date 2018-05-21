There’s a Green Elephant in Edwards Village Market; juicery opens 4th location

EDWARDS — Green Elephant Juicery is on a mission to help make it easier for people to eat — and drink — healthier foods.

With that in mind, the business with a location already in Avon as well as two in Vail, including a grab-n-go, have opened yet another spot to pick up Green Elephant Juicery acai bowls, soups, wraps and other food options as well as smoothies.

"Our customers that live in Edwards are excited, and it's our first location that's very high traffic, so it's really awesome to see so many more faces," said Osha Groetz, Green Elephant Juicery partner along with Matthew Stearns.

Located inside the Village Market in Edwards, Green Elephant Juicery is part of the store's recent renovations, making space for them to make their health-conscious smoothies and food.

"We love them," Groetz said of joining the Village Market. "It's like we're part of the team."

What's not to love about free samples all day every day?

Recommended Stories For You

"We're really excited about this because it's been about a year in the making," Groetz said.

For more information and to keep up with Green Elephant Juicery, visit http://www.greenelephantjuicery.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Entertainment & Outdoors editor Ross Leonhart can be reached at 970-748-2984 and rleonhart@vaildaily.com. Follow him on Instagram at colorado_livin_on_the_hill.