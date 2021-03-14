There’s a new food truck in town: The Roaming Gourmet focuses on fresh produce, Colorado-raised meat in Eagle

The Roaming Gourmet’s hours are 3:30 to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and noon to 9:45 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays. The food truck is located next to Bonfire Brewing in Eagle. (Casey Russel, Special to the Daily)



The Roaming Gourmet has been serving diners on Second Street in Eagle since November, opening the same week Bonfire Brewing celebrated its 10th anniversary. Now, the truck run by Adrienne Sirianni Cavallario is there to stay right next to the brewery through summer 2021, and will expand to Rancho Del Rio with a second truck as well.

Diners who’ve visited Lancelot in Vail Village may recognize Sirianni Cavallario and chef Antonio Gutierrez — Sirianni Cavallario was the manager there for years, and Gutierrez splits his time between the restaurant and the food truck.

“He’s amazing, and really I have to give him credit. The menu is about 90% his (recipes),” Cavallario said.

Cavallario had wanted to open her own food truck before COVID-19 hit, and when it came around, she hesitantly pushed forward. She said her colleagues at Lancelot would jokingly poke fun at her decision: “Look at her, the smart manager, starting a business during COVID.”

But it’s worked out well for her. With 10 years under her belt in the Vail Valley, Sirianni Cavallario lives in Eagle near her truck, and is there most nights to greet customers and cook meals to-order.

The menu is the main source of pride for The Roaming Gourmet. It uses all fresh, organic and local produce and all the meat is organic, Colorado-raised. Everything is made on-site. The truck looks quite large, but it’s still not up to standard kitchen size, and that factors into how The Roaming Gourmet prepares its foods.

“You have to be very cognizant of that space. You don’t have huge refrigeration units,” she said. “Everything must be really fresh.”

The menu is big and broad on purpose. From signature wing sauces — you won’t be able to get Gutierrez’s blueberry fresno margarita glaze anywhere else — to a pork banh mi, a vegetarian burger and build-your-own tacos, the menu is designed to provide interesting flavors that customers may not have tried before in an approachable, familiar format.

“You can tell when people love cooking,” Sirianni Cavallario said. “We really take pride in the food. We really do. We taste everything, make sure it’s perfect. It’s just caring about what you’re putting out there.”

The Roaming Gourmet is building a connection with the community it serves in Eagle. (Special to the Daily)



Another source of pride for The Roaming Gourmet is its growing connection to the community it serves. Cavallario loves how tight-knit Eagle is, and how its residents are so willing to support local businesses and help their neighbors. That’s how The Roaming Gourmet got its start, actually.

Sirianni Cavallario was talking with Andy Jessen one night in Bonfire Brewing and asked him if he’d ever considered bringing in a food truck. He said that yes, he had, and the partnership was born.

“I felt very comfortable and confident with him,” Sirianni Cavallario said. “I couldn’t say enough great things about him. And his wife, equally. Great attracts great.”

Jessen and wife Amanda started Bonfire Brewing 10 years ago. Jessen was one of the victims of the February Silverton avalanche that killed three prominent members of the Eagle community, as well as Seth Bossung and Adam Palmer.

Sirianni Cavallario hopes to continue building a symbiotic partnership with Bonfire by adding beer pairings to the menu this summer. She already uses Bonfire beer in her chili, which is served inside the brewery when the truck is closed on Mondays.

The deaths that impacted the community have inspired its residents to be thankful for what they do have. And that goes for Sirianni Cavallario, despite recent events bringing those feelings to life. Gratitude goes a long way, in her book.

“The most rewarding part for me is that I still open my door every day during COVID and yes, it’s scary,” she said. “I’m very thankful because there’s so many people that couldn’t reopen their doors. I have more moments of ‘I’m so glad I did this’ than ‘Why did I do this?’ — I’m so thankful.”

The Roaming Gourmet’s hours are 3:30 to 9:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and noon to 9:45 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information, follow The Roaming Gourmet on Facebook .