Thievery Corporation returns to Vail Valley for July performance at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Thievery Corporation, who have helped ring in New Year’s in Vail as well as headline local festivals over the years, return to the Vail Valley on Saturday, July 15, for a performance at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail with special guest BoomBox.

John Shore/Courtesy photo

What: Thievery Corporation with special guest BoomBox When: Saturday, July 15, 7:30 p.m. Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail Cost: Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. and start at $48.50 for general admission lawn seating or $65 for reserved pavilion seating More information: Visit GRFAVail.com/thievery-corporation If you go …

Nearly three decades into their genre-defying electronic music career, Thievery Corporation continues thrilling audiences worldwide. With global influences prevalent in their music – including dub, acid jazz, reggae, Indian classical, Middle Eastern music, hip-hop and Brazilian music – Thievery Corporation concerts are true performances, with no two shows ever feeling the same.

Since forming in the summer of 1995 at Washington D.C.’s Eighteenth Street Lounge, Rob Garza and Eric Hilton have created a musical style all their own in Thievery Corporation. After a dozen highly acclaimed full-length albums, remix LPs, concert recording and incendiary live performances, Thievery Corporation music is featured across TV and film.

Known for down-tempo, chill-out vibes, Thievery Corporation live performances feature a variety of touring and studio musicians to go along with Garza and Hilton’s bass, guitar and keyboard skills. Drummers, percussionists and vocalists often join Thievery Corporation on the road to make for exciting live concerts.

Garza and Hilton proudly incorporate their diverse tastes of music into Thievery Corporation, often not following trends. By breaking the mold and embracing the cultural diversities that make the world such a wondrous place, Thievery Corporation continues its legacy that runs deep and continues to expand.

Special guest BoomBox brings a little house, a little blues, a little funk, a little rock, and a whole lot of soul. BoomBox consists of two versatile producers, DJs, songwriters, multi-instrumentalists and longtime friends that make dance floors move.

Support Local Journalism Donate



For more information and tickets to Thievery Corporation with special guest BoomBox, visit GRFAVail.com/thievery-corporation .