Things to do in Vail this winter: Snowshoe with Walking Mountains Science Center

It’s time for snowshoeing. Walking Mountains Science Center is excited to kick off another season of backcountry snowshoeing in the White River National Forest. Perfect for those seeking a tranquil winter experience far from the ski slopes, these hikes offer an excellent introduction to winter backcountry exploration. We lead half day hikes each week on Tuesday and Thursday, and also offer a special full moon program each month.

Walking Mountains Science Center is located in Avon. Full Moon hikes meet here for a quick one-mile trek up nearby Buck Creek Trail.

Special to the Daily

Half Day Hikes

Our half day hikes rotate through four fun programs. Follow the tracks of Colorado’s wildlife on our Tracks, Signs, and Snowshoes hikes, dig into the science of snow on Snow Science Snapshots, explore Vail’s World War II history on our Snow & Guns tour of Camp Hale, or hike further on a Backcountry Adventure hike.

Snowshoeing presents an alternative to days on the mountain when reservations are full, as well as a chance to fully immerse in nature.

Full Moon Snowshoe Hikes

Our full moon snowshoe hikes combine a backcountry night hike with a mindfulness experience under the light of the full moon. The program starts at Walking Mountains Science Center, where we will have hot drinks available (bring your own mug or water bottle) to stay warm as the group arrives.

Once on the trail, you will follow your guide one mile up the Buck Creek trail to an open meadow where a backcountry campfire will be burning and waiting for you. After catching your breath from the climb and warming up around the fire, your guide will lead a half hour campfire program before descending back down the trail to Walking Mountains Science Center. Programs rotate between Songs & Stories of the Moon (December and February) and Moonlight Mindfulness (January and March).

For more information on all our backcountry snowshoe programs and to register, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/snowshoe. We hope to see you out on the trail.

Nathan Boyer-Rechlin is the community outreach coordinator, hiking guide, and trails guru at Walking Mountains Science Center. You can reach him at (970) 827-9725 ext. 144, or nathanbr@walkingmountains.org.