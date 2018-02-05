Third annual Cover Rock returns to Avon in June with Made in the USA theme

AVON — True Local Events announced the lineup for the return of Cover Rock Festival to Avon's Nottingham Park on June 22 and 23 and put a limited number of early bird tickets on sale. The theme for the third year of this retro music event is Made in the USA.

"We will be featuring tributes to the greatest American bands and songwriters of all time, and after last year's amazing success with the British Invasion, we are ready to show the world how well the USA rocks," event promoter Tom Dobrez said.

Honoring the Greats

The two-day music festival held in Avon will feature tribute bands performing full sets of legendary bands. Keeping in tune with the previous themed presentations — the inaugural Summer of Love celebrating the Woodstock era bands and 2017's British Invasion — Cover Rock will feature bands paying homage to American rock 'n' roll greats such as Bruce Springsteen, The Allman Brothers, The Eagles, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Aerosmith and an immersive concert experience from The Doors.

Cover Rock will begin on Friday, June 22, with a note for note recreation of one of America's greatest free concerts ever — Simon & Garfunkel's Concert at Central Park.

"This year was the hardest to date to schedule. There are of course numerous bands to choose from and all sorts of genres and directions we could go. Then in the midst of planning, we lost a legend in Tom Petty and quickly came up with what will be a memorable tribute from some amazing local musicians," said Dobrez, referring to the announcement that Scott Rednor, Michael Jude and John Michel, otherwise known as Brothers Keeper, will be recreating themselves as The Refugees for a blazing heartfelt tribute to Tom Petty on the Cover Rock stage.

Recommended Stories For You

Festival Upgrades

"We have learned a lot over the past two years and expect another record breaking crowd for this year's event," said Dobrez, who also mentioned that organizers have focused on improving the experience for festival goers including enhanced food choices and more opportunities for guests to seek shade during the festival. "The good things are staying like The Wandering Madman, The Kid Zone and the beautiful way we opened the views of the lake and mountains to attendees, but we know we needed to tidy up some other portions of the festival to keep improving the experience."

The special early bird price for two-day passes is $59 — a 25 percent savings off of regular priced tickets. These tickets are expected to sell out and fans are encouraged to go to CoverRockFestival.com for more information and to purchase tickets.