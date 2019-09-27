This Darshan and one-day retreat in Eagle will bring spiritual awareness to all who attend

The spiritual experiences Loix Dor Dempriey is hosting in Eagle draw from yogic traditions and medidation.

Special to the Daily | iStockphoto

Experience a Darshan and a One-Day Retreat with spiritual guide Louix Dor Dempriey in Eagle, this weekend. All are welcome to attend Darshan with Louix on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. (by donation). The next day, Dempriey is hosting a one-day retreat from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Both events will be held at Brush Creek Pavilion Studio.

Darshan is a gift from a spiritual master that can clear away karmic blocks and open chakran. The experience has been known to bring healings, clear the mind and induce states of bliss as well as bring peace and balance. Some have even had epiphanies.

Darshan with Dempriey provides the opportunity for people of all ages, faiths, beliefs, and walks of life to receive a personal blessing to the backdrop of world devotional music. Dempriey’s darshan can have profound transformational effects, which often evokes exalted states of bliss, kundalini rising and even healing of physical ailments.

During the one-day retreat, guests can immerse themselves in wisdom, grace, love and humor while receiving blessing and guidance to move into deeper levels of self-mastery. Throughtout the day, participants will experience illuminating discourses and guided meditations. The retreat fee includes a vegan lunch.

For more information, pricing and registration for the one-day retreat, visit louix.org.