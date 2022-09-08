This week at The Bookworm: Engaging educators

A photo from the 2017 Ungoverned Children Writing Contest Award Ceremony.

The Bookworm enjoys helping people find their next favorite book, satisfying sweet tooths and supplying morning caffeine. They are also very passionate about supporting the schools and educators in our valley through the vast school-focused programs they offer.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m., The Bookworm invites all teachers and educators to their store to learn about the vast resources they provide to schools, teachers, classrooms, and students. Programs and Events Manager Ali Teague will give a short presentation about all of their school-focused programs, then the store will be open for private browsing with store-wide discounts as part of a new teacher discount program.

One biannual way that The Bookworm supports local schools is through their Book Fair program. In the fall and spring, The Bookworm hosts book fairs for local schools, each filled to the brim with carefully curated new books and fun school supplies. The Bookworm donates a portion of book fair sales back to the schools. Since the first fair in 2017, The Bookworm has donated almost $30,000 – both monetarily and in the form of books – for their classrooms and school libraries.

Through the book fairs, Teague visits each of the schools to get the students excited about reading and hype up some of her favorite titles. “I love giving book talks to the schools, it’s honestly my favorite part of my job. There’s nothing quite like telling kids about a book and hearing them literally cheer,” Teague said. “It’s also fun to hear the kids come into the store, during in-store book fairs, and tell their parents that ‘the pink-haired lady came to my school and told us we had to buy this book!’”

The Bookworm also gets kids excited about reading through school author visits. Every book fair season, they bring in an author to visit each school and talk to them about writing, reading, and even how to become an author. This fall, middle-grade author, Lindsay Currie, author of four spooky middle-grade books, will be visiting just before Halloween to talk about her sources of inspiration and teach the kids how to become observers of the world around them.

Some kids are already observant of their world and even want to become writers when they grow up. These are the kids that submit stories to The Bookworm’s Annual Ungoverned Children Writing Contest every year. The contest is open to children in grades 3-12, and winners and honorable mentions from each grade level are announced at the award ceremony and book signing in the spring, and published in that year’s edition of ‘Ungoverned Children.’ The goal of this contest is to encourage kids to share their stories, an idea that is reflected in the following quote by Mark Twain, which is in all 10 editions, “The irritating thing about ungoverned children is that they often make as orderly and valuable men and women as do the other kind.”

The Bookworm also encourages reading and writing through their Student Reviewer program where kids in the valley get to read books before they come out, like real-life booksellers, and then write reviews for them. The reviews can be found in the store and on The Bookworm’s website . The latest review from voracious reader and reviewer, Brooke, reads, “’This Place is Still Beautiful’ is a book about two sisters learning to work together after a racial slur painted on their garage shocks their town. With a beautiful and raw writing style, ‘This Place is Still Beautiful’ alternates between the two sisters’ opposite perspectives and they solve a complicated mystery. I would recommend this book to contemporary readers.”