This week at The Bookworm: Focusing on home design

Due to the pandemic we have spent, and continue to spend, more time at home than ever before. This has influenced architecture and interior design as people try to make their homes comfortable, stylish, and functional all at once. Luckily, “Modish: The Book of Great Design,” featuring 25 talented designers, is being published this summer.

Join a duo of the aforementioned interior designers and architects, George and Maria Tracy of Tracy Design Studio, in conversation with Bookworm Events Manager Ali Teague. Teague will pick the brains of the CEO and creative director to find out what makes a house a home. Come with all of your unanswered architecture and interior design questions, these experts are sure to have the answers.

Before Tracy Design Studio, George and Maria were professors of design and architectural history, which influences their work today. “The in-depth knowledge of how architecture developed since antiquity that we gathered through research and studies abroad as professors was transformative and has impacted our work until this day,” Maria said. “We now understand scale, symmetry, enframement, along with understanding of what makes anthropomorphic spaces.”

This research has also proven to be worthwhile, as current trends seem to follow their historical predecessors. “Human scale, symmetry, etc. are consistently present in any and all trends,” Maria says. “We cloth the architectural elements with different materials and finishes, in addition to developing structural feats and detailing what is only available with our current technology.”

An example of this fusion of current technology with historical trends is fluting. “Fluting is a truly ancient technique used in architecture. It is a series of shallow grooves that run across a surface, creating a pleasing play of light; it’s a way to add texture to a room,” Maria explained. “The look is now becoming a key feature inside homes, from kitchen cabinets and kitchen islands, to vanity units, shower doors, sinks and lighting.”

Not only are current design trends influenced by history, they are also guided by cultural shifts, like those due to the pandemic. “COVID greatly impacted the world of architecture and interiors. As people spent extended periods of time in their homes with their families their perceptions began to change, and they addressed the issues of proximity and functionality,” Maria said.

“Although the American lifestyle calls for open spaces, the consistent presence of family members generated a need for privacy. The family office certainly took center stage, while the family rooms and bedrooms called for a change in fabrics and materials that elicited a sense of comfort.”

The hard work that the Tracys put into satisfying their clients and staying up to date on the latest design trends is what made author, Beth Benton Buckley, include them in her book; a completely new experience for them. “The initial purpose of the book was to curate one with a vast spectrum of styles, yet all unified in being impeccably appointed, bold, edited; the epitome of great design,” Maria recalled. “Then we selected the featured images, which was the hardest part, because we had to figure out what to say and what best represents the blood, sweat, and tears that went into creating that project.”

The hard work of all the featured designers has led to a truly beautiful book that is sure to inspire all new and longtime homeowners alike. “The individuals that are introduced in the book are more than just designers. They are artists, teachers, and innovators. The spaces they design and the pieces they masterfully find to fill those spaces, is an exceptional undertaking,” Maria said. “May the collection inspire people to seek the skill, vision, and engagement of these celebrated designers, or allow their artistry to guide you in your personal journey of creating a home.”