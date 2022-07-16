This week at The Bookworm: Gifts for Good

The Bookworm of Edwards sells more than books. These gifts also help support great causes.

It is easy today to feel burned out and bogged down by everything going on in the world. Sometimes you need a little something to put the pep back in your step and give you what you need to keep going. Bookworm gift buyer Mack Burner has a few gift suggestions for those times when you need to treat yourself but you still want to make an impact on the world around you:

Burner: “Kind Lips” is not only The Bookworm staff’s favorite lip balm, it is a lip balm on a mission. As the founder of the company set out to create the ultimate lip balm, they thought long and hard about lips. Not only how to care for them, but how we can care for others, through what we say and what we do. Our lips have the great power to heal our friends with words of encouragement, or hurt a complete stranger with a misplaced phrase. In order to encourage the former, Kind Lips donates 20% of all sales to anti-bullying initiatives around the country.

Other than the lip balm in their pocket, chances are that if you look at a Bookworm staff member on any given day, they’ll have a bracelet from Colors for Good on their wrist. The bracelets are the perfect gift for a loved one or a treat-yourself-style present, that give back in their very creation. Each bracelet was crafted by a woman artisan in Mexico. The aim of Colors for Good is to create job opportunities for these women, many of which are in vulnerable positions, and elevate your vibe in the process using vibrational color theory. Need some confidence, strength, or luck? Colors for Good has you covered!

The really good news is if you like color, there’s more than one way to wear it. Claws Out is a woman-owned and operated nail polish company founded on the idea of doing better together. They are good for you in that they are cruelty-free, non-toxic, and made with vegan-friendly ingredients, but they are also good for the world at large. For every bottle of nail polish sold, Claws Out donates 20% of proceeds to various charities determined by the color purchased. If you like promoting literacy like The Bookworm does, they suggest the light lavender ‘I Will Always Love You,’ which donates to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Foundation, a book gifting program that sends each enrolled child a book every month from birth until they enter kindergarten.

Speaking of literacy, Yoobi is a school supply company that gives back as much as it sells. For every school supply item they sell, they donate an item to a classroom in the United States, helping to further educational preparedness as well as classroom fun. Because at the end of the day, who doesn’t love fun highlighters and sidewalk chalk?

If classrooms aren’t your usual haunt anymore, Ban.do has you covered. This brand believes in joy, color and mental well-being and has a whole host of products to help people find joy in their day-to-day. They design products with the help of mental health professionals to make each one not only cute to look at but good for your mind. From glitter-filled water bottles to guided journals, Ban.do seeks to help you find the happy while giving you the space to take a minute and take care of yourself.

If you need a little more than a journal to take care of yourself, or you have a beard that needs a little extra maintenance, Duke Cannon might be for you. Designed with the fictional character of Duke Cannon, the ultimate rugged man’s man, in mind, these products help take care of you physically while keeping you clean and smelling good. A staff favorite is their Bloody Knuckles hand cream, which is the perfect cure for dry, mountain skin. But Duke Cannon doesn’t stop at physical good, they also donate to veteran’s health initiatives around the United States, including organizations that keep veterans housed, fed, and taken care of.

All these and more are available at the Bookworm in Edwards, along with plenty of great coffee. And if the gifts don’t help you get your pep back, the coffee certainly will.