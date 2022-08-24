This Week at the Bookworm: Late summer reading

Whitney Bloom

Whitney Bloom has been on staff at The Bookworm of Edwards since 2018. She is the office manager, but people may recognize her face from working in the cafe for a few years and picking up more shifts on the book side for the past year. Her favorite books range from feel-good romances to page-turning thrillers and everything in between. If you’re looking for a good book to finish out the summer with, take a look at her top five picks.

Kicking off her list with her favorite romance book she’s read this summer, Bloom recommends “Thank You for Listening” by Julia Whelan. “Whelan pokes fun at some of the most popular romance book tropes, twisting them in fun ways. Jaded audiobook narrator Sewanee Chester gets pulled back into voicing a romance book by a late author’s final wish,” Bloom said. “She partners up with the private and mysterious male narrator Brock McKnight to bring this project to life. While short on steamy scenes, this book is a must-read (or listen) for any lover of romances and memorable characters.”

If you’re looking for a page-turning novel that still makes you pause to think, Bloom recommends “Olga Dies Dreaming” by Xochitl Gonzalez. “Is it possible to achieve the American Dream without sacrificing your morals? This question underlies every choice siblings Olga and Prieto Acevedos make,” Bloom said. “Raised by their grandmother in Brooklyn after their mother left to pursue a revolutionary agenda in Puerto Rico, Olga is now a wedding planner for the Manhattan elite and Prieto is a congressman representing their gentrifying community. Set in 2017 before and after Hurricane Maria, Gonzalez adeptly tackles complex issues like cultural stereotypes and appropriation, saying so much with as few words as possible. I both wanted to devour this book to know more about the Acevedos, and savor Gonzalez’s writing.”

Her current pick for a fast-paced thriller is “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware. “Ware is the queen of writing characters with uncomfortable pasts and unreliable memories,” Bloom said. “As a first year at Oxford, Hannah Jones found her roommate murdered and helped put away the man she saw leaving the building shortly before. The death of the convicted killer 10 years later dredges up Hannah’s memories and makes her question what she saw. Bouncing between her time at Oxford and her present, ‘The It Girl’ will make you stay up into the night to find out the truth of what happened to April Clarke-Clivedon.”

Another thriller she insists you put on your TBR list is “The Last to Vanish” by Megan Miranda. “Miranda writes some of my favorite summer thrillers,” Bloom said. The town of Cutter’s Pass is a North Carolina haven of outdoor activities, with a rash of mysterious disappearances over the past 25 years. Abby Lovett, the manager of the Passage Inn, finds herself drawn into the investigation when the brother of one of the missing checks into the hotel. With plenty of twists, this book will make you wonder: should you be more concerned about the dangers of a rugged landscape, or the folks you meet along the trail?”

One of Bloom’s favorite authors, Naomi Novik, is releasing the third book of the Scholomance Series next month. Bloom can’t wait and highly suggests getting your hands on the first book in the series, “A Deadly Education,” while you wait. “At first glance, this story seems like well-trod territory: a magical school with a prophesied Chosen One protagonist. Galadriel, or El, however, splits her time at the Scholomance between avoiding monsters that snack on the students and toning down the many spells the school throws at her to help her fulfill her destiny as the Destroyer of Worlds,” Bloom said. “This book amplifies some of those feelings of growing up — where being an outcast can literally get you killed, and the privileged don’t recognize ways the world is safer for them. I recommend this book for anyone interested in grumpy sorceresses or darker stories of magic and growing up, and the patience to wait for the next book to come out!”

