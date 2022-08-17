This Week at The Bookworm: ‘Life on the Mississippi’ with Rinker Buck

Cover of 'Life On The Mississippi'

Courtesy photo

What: Life on the Mississippi with Rinker Buck

When: Monday, August 22, 6 p.m.

Where: The Bookworm of Edwards, 295 Main St., unit C101 Edwards, CO 81632

Cost: $10, purchase online or at the Bookworm of Edwards

More Info: Call 970-926-READ or visit BookwormOfEdwards.com IF YOU GO:

Many of us love spending time on the river, whether it’s kayaking, rafting, or tubing, but none attempt these river journeys on homemade vessels. Except for beloved history author, Rinker Buck. And luckily for us, he wrote a book about it.

Come to The Bookworm and listen to Buck speak about his new book, “Life on the Mississippi,” which both history buffs and adventurers will love. It details Buck’s journey of building a traditional wooden flatboat and sailing it down the Mississippi River. Buck’s presentation will be followed by a Q&A session and book signing. Light refreshments will be provided.

Buck made this 2,000-mile journey with a crew of daring shipmates to better understand the influential history of American rivers. And he posits that an understanding of history is vital to all of our personal lives. “If you know and remember how violent we were during our formative years before the Civil War, you have a basis for fully understanding the essential conflicts that have continued to this day,” said Buck. “Thinking of how rigid ideology led to the Civil War can give us some hope that we can survive the divisions of society today.”

Buck floated these historic waters himself on a flatboat he built with help from a boatbuilder in Tennessee. Not only did he learn about the history of these places, he also learned about life on the river today. “I met an old ‘river rat’ in Kentucky, who shared with me his life growing up on the Ohio River and gave me some tips about how to navigate the next section of tricky bends. He provided a portrait of modern river life,” Buck recalls. “Ron Richardson spent his childhood running chores for the cargo haulers on the river, fished for the neighborhood families, and then worked his way through college on the tug boats. Even after he found a great job working as an engineering draftsman for the U.S. Army, he worked nights and weekends on an Ohio River cruise ship. It was a wonderful experience that taught me that travel is not just about seeing new landscapes and places; it’s about humanity.”

Although he wasn’t a master carpenter or sailor, Buck arrived in New Orleans with a myriad of new skills. “I wanted to use the vessel as a floating laboratory and see the old riverscape that defined the growth of America,” said Buck. “The voyage of the flatboat ‘Patience’ is an ode to humility. I knew nothing about the rivers or about boating before I left on the trip, which made me open to learning by doing. My approach was humility, curiosity, and caution. Somehow this produced a quite competent boat captain. Adventure isn’t about brashness or bravery. It’s about modesty and an open mind.”