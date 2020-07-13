Eagle County's 5 Commitments to Containment: 1. I will maintain 6 feet of social distance 2. I will wash my hands often 3. I will cover my face in public when I can't social distance 4. I will get tested immediately if I have symptoms 5. I will stay home when I'm sick

Editor’s note: For a list of more sport and outdoor activities as well as other events happening around the valley, visit http://www.vaildaily.com/calendar.

Monday, July 13

First annual Moontime Strider Spectacular open to all kids under 5 years old: At 6 p.m. at the Eagle County BMX track in Eagle, the first annual Moontime Strider Spectacular race is free to children 5 and younger. The weekly series will award prizes throughout the summer, culminating with the final race on Aug. 17. For more information, visit the event listing on Facebook.

Wednesday, July 15

Join in the West Avon Preserve Restoration efforts in Avon: As an easily accessible, beautiful open space, West Avon Preserve has seen increased use in recent years. Eagle Valley Land Trust, the Town of Avon and Vail Mountain Trail Alliance are working together to help restore the West Avon Preserve in Avon for future use. On July 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at the West Avon Preserve, organizers will be leading volunteers in restoration efforts. Email community@evlt.org for more information or to reserve a spot. (Dogs, unfortunately, are not allowed, and those volunteering are asked to prepare to be working outdoors. This event is weather-dependent.)

Saturday, July 18

Yoga in the Park at Little Beach Park in Minturn: This donation-based yoga is for all levels and takes place on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 10:30. All proceeds go to the Minturn Community Fund, with a suggested donation of $10. Participants are asked to bring their own mats and props, and social distancing will be practiced as well. Little Beach Park & Amphitheater is an intimate outdoor concert and theater venue right next to the Eagle River.

Vail Rec’s Trail Running Series continues with the 10K at 10,000 feet and 5K at 10,000 feet: The Vail Rec District’s iconic trail running series has been taking runners up trails, over mountains, through forests and over streams for the past 23 years. Saturday’s race is the third of seven. For more information, to register or see a list of COVID-19 protocols, visit http://www.vailrec.com.

Sunday, July 19

Learn the Science Behind Wildlife Corridors & Vail Pass with Walking Mountains Science Center: Join Walking Mountains and researchers with the Colorado Corridors Project for a moderate day hike up Wilder Gulch near Vail Pass to learn about the mountain pass and how citizen scientists are helping gather crucial date to build safer wildlife passage across, and under, Interstate 70. The event is free, with a $10 fee for transportation if needed. To learn more and register, visit http://www.walkingmountains.org.

Tuesday, July 21

Try yoga with some reggae beats in Avon: Athletic Club at The Westin instructor Moonstone will lead an outdoor yoga class with DJ Weez from KZYR spinning reggae beats to honor and celebrate social unity. The class is at 5 p.m., with a happy hour following. The event is free to attend, with donations being accepted to Olivia’s Fund, a charity offered by Eagle Valley Behavioral Health. Register by calling 970-790-2051.

Wednesday, July 22

Racers in Vail Rec’s Mountain Bike Race Series take on Lost Lake: The only adults-only race in the series, Lost Lake is the fourth of eight races in the mountain bike race series. Visit http://www.vailrec.com to sign up or for more information.