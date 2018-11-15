This weekend’s artistic opportunities

Feeling crafty? Unleash your inner art bug this weekend with events around the valley.

Friday, Nov. 16

Curious how to make a classic tassel? Join Rocky Mountain Silver & Beads in Edwards to learn just that. The class will begin at 1 p.m. Tassel Making will cost $45.

Drop-in Art will commence again at Alpine Arts Center in Edwards, beginning at 11 a.m. and running until 6 p.m. The studio time allows for artists of all mediums to work on their craft. Drop-in art will also take place on Saturday, Nov. 17, and Sunday, Nov. 18.

Saturday, Nov. 17

Mio studio in Avon will host a workshop on painting landscapes from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The program will focus on design, composition, values, color, brush strokes, drawing and more.

Recommended Stories For You

Cafe Knit will again take place for those interested in knitting in the company of fellow knitters. The event will take place at Makers+Stitch in Edwards from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participation will cost $10.

In case you made a mistake during Cafe Knit (or another time on your own), join Maker+Stitch for a workshop on fixing knitting mistakes from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Silver & Beads will put on a Button Bracelet Jewelry Class at 1 p.m. to walk through making a button bracelet. The class will cost $40.

Cupcakes and Canvas at Alpine Arts Center in Edwards offers a family friendly turn on the classis Cocktails & Canvas. For $30, paint and take home a picture and chow down on a cupcake. Dont worry, beer, wine and champagne will still be available for those of age. The event begins at 3 p.m.