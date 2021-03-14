This year’s Colorado Pint Day glasses feature “Catch a Pint” theme, coming April 7

Printed on a 16-ounce glass, $1 of each pint glass sold on Colorado Pint Day on April 7 will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild. (Special to the Daily)



The Colorado Brewers Guild on Wednesday announced the list of participating Colorado craft breweries for Colorado Pint Day on April 7. This year, over 150 breweries are participating in this fundraiser where $1 of each pint glass sold will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Craft breweries in Eagle County participating include Bonfire Brewing Co. and Vail Brewing Co.

“Following an incredibly difficult year, support for both the CBG and craft breweries is more important than ever, as both were impacted financially due to the pandemic,” the Colorado Brewers Guild announcement said. “Colorado Pint Day is a great way to support your local craft brewery and the Colorado Brewers Guild at the same time. The full list of participating breweries can be found on the CBG’s website.”

This year’s design is sure to be popular among beer drinkers and anglers. Designed by Brooks Engel of Nowhere Land Supply, this year’s Colorado Pint Day design has a “Catch a Pint” theme, incorporating elements of the outdoors and wildlife. Printed on a 16-ounce glass, $1 of each pint glass sold will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

“One of the great things about Colorado Pint Day is that it is truly a statewide effort and I’m thrilled that we have a record number of breweries participating this year. There are member breweries near and far, including some of the oldest and largest craft breweries and some of the smallest and newest participating,” Colorado Brewers Guild Executive Director Shawnee Adelson said in the announcement.

From keep-the-glass promotions to giveaways, breweries creatively choose how they want to celebrate Colorado Pint Day. New to this year are stickers, with select participating breweries having stickers available. Follow your local brewery’s social channels for more details.

“Community and camaraderie are in the fabric of Colorado craft breweries. In a year when gathering in person has been very limited, Colorado Pint Day allows us to come together as a community and support the State of Craft Beer,” Adelson said.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild

The Colorado Brewers Guild is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect and propel independent craft breweries through advocacy, community, education and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400-plis licensed breweries are members. See a list of events that support membership, learn how to become a member, and more at coloradobeer.org .