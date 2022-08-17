Three more Hot Summer Nights concerts to go

Grupo Fantasma will play at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Aug. 18 as part of Hot Summer Nights.

Courtesy photo

If you go … What: Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights When: August 18, 23 and 30 at 6:30 p.m. Where: The Amp, Vail Cost: Free More information: Visit GRFAVail.com

The Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights is a free annual concert series hosted throughout the summer at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, providing an exceptional and diverse array of performing arts, music and cultural experiences for the community and guests who visit from around the world.

Check out these three performances in August as Hot Summer Nights closes its 2022 season.

Grupo Fantasma

Thursday, Aug. 18

For two decades, nine-piece Latin funk & cumbia orchestra Grupo Fantasma out of Austin, Texas, have developed a loyal fan base with their masterfully adapted takes on funk music. Along the way, Grupo Fantasma has earned a Grammy Award, an induction into the Austin Music Hall of Fame and other accolades.

Their latest album, “American Music: Vol. VII,” is an exciting listen and a fresh take on their unique sound. With six previous albums in their back catalog, plus collaborations and backing gigs with the likes of Prince, Spoon and Los Lobos, the band is turning people’s heads again with “American Music: Vol. VII.”

“American music can mean many things depending on the part of America you’re experiencing,” writes NPR. “For much of the Southwest, the American sound includes accordions and cumbias – and that’s just what we hear on ‘American Music: Vol. VII’ by Grupo Fantasma, a prolific nine-piece Latin funk outfit from Austin, Texas.”

Cumbia is a kind of dance music of Colombian origin. It can be heard everywhere from electronic dance tracks to Shakira’s hip-shaking anthems. It even has its own category in the Latin Grammy Awards. A blend of several musical traditions, cumbia keeps evolving while continuing to be a staple of Latin American music.

On “American Music: Vol. VII,” the band worked with the multi-talented Carlos “El Loco” Bedoya, a highly-regarded Miami-based Colombian producer, audio engineer, musician and songwriter. Bedoya’s credits are extensive, having worked with artists as diverse and successful as Beyonce, Weezer and ChocQuibTown.

Their official music video for 2020’s “Palabra De Hombre” has over 250 million views on YouTube.

Jocelyn & Chris will take the Hot Summer Nights stage on Aug. 23

Courtesy photo

Jocelyn & Chris

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Think rock is dead? Meet Jocelyn & Chris. Two analog souls hell-bent on inciting a new rock revival.

Jocelyn & Chris and their band have charted four consecutive commercial radio singles in the Billboard AAA Top 40, taken two records to #1 on the Relix Jambands Top 30 Album Chart, and appeared nationally on NBC’s Today Show.

The siblings, both recent graduates of Harvard University, have balanced college with performances coast to coast and recording seven records featuring special guests including Cory Wong (Vulfpeck), G. Love, Byron Isaacs (Lumineers), and Gov’t Mule’s Danny Louis. Jocelyn & Chris’s new single “Sugar and Spice,” released in July 2021, was lauded by American Songwriter as “pure American rock goodness” and was a Most Added US Radio Single for three consecutive weeks. The video for the track was also added to rotation on MTV. On August 9, 2021 “Sugar and Spice” debuted on Billboard AAA Top 40. Additional media coverage for Jocelyn & Chris includes Baeble, Huffington Post, NowThis, Paste, Daily Mail, Sirius XM, The Daily Beast, Cheddar TV, People, Jam in the Van, Hollywood Reporter, and numerous others.

The North Mississippi AllStars will close out Hot Summer Nights on Aug. 30

Courtesy photo

North Mississippi Allstars

Tuesday, Aug. 30

The North Mississippi Allstars, led by brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson, have been performing for 25 years, producing 13 albums, four Grammy Award nominations and sold-out shows across the country. The blues and Southern rock band from Hernando, Mississippi, will close out the Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights concert series.

The Dickinson brothers have recorded and toured with Mavis Staples, Charlie Musslewhite, Robert Plant and Patty Griffith, G. Love, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos and the Black Crowes, to name a few. They forge ahead always as a family, first and foremost.

“North Mississippi Allstars means family,” Cody said. “I get the joy of working with my brother. Our families keep growing, too. There’s a sense of history. The older I get, the more I realize how important it is to record this music, so younger kids can hear it. I just want to make sure we pass it on. It’s a huge honor to be a part of this tradition.”

As sons of legendary producer and musician Jim Dickinson, Luther and Cody have been producing records themselves since they were teenagers.

“We learned an enormous amount from our father,” Luther said. “Cody and I made mistakes, but we’ve always believed in ourselves, and we had to learn for ourselves. Rock ‘n’ roll is self-taught. Each generation has to reinvent itself and shed the skin of the elders.”

Over the years, the Dickinson brothers have led the group with a rotating cast of supporting musicians – welcoming others into the family (by blood and by the road).