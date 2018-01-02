Three-time Grammy winner Bill Miller to perform at CMC Leadville Jan. 23

One of the best known Native American musicians in the country, Bill Miller will perform one show in Leadville at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville.

Miller is an award-winning Native American recording artist, performer, songwriter and world-class native flute player. He has produced over a dozen albums and has received numerous music awards including three Grammy Awards.

Miller has long been one of the most admired figures in the Native American music arena and beyond, blending the Native American and western folk/blues traditions into something wholly new.

About Miller

A Mohican Indian born on the Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation in northern Wisconsin, Miller began playing guitar at age 12. His music was a way out of the poverty of the Reservation. After playing in teen rock bands, Miller turned in his electric guitar for acoustic and began playing folk and bluegrass. Miller moved to Nashville in 1984 to pursue a career as a singer-songwriter.

Miller wrote songs with artists such as Nanci Griffith, Peter Rowan and Kim Carnes and has toured with Tori Amos, Eddie Vedder, The BoDeans, Richie Havens, John Carter Cash and Arlo Guthrie. He performed the title track on "Look Again To the Wind: Johnny Cash's Bitter Tears Revisited," a tribute album to Johnny Cash's 1964 "Bitter Tears: Ballads of the American Indian."

In addition to being an iconic singer, composer, guitarist and flutist, Miller is an accomplished storyteller and painter whose work has appeared in the National Museum of the American Indian (Smithsonian Institution) and many renowned galleries nationally.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at Colorado Mountain College or by calling 719-486-4292.