Throw axes in a fancy ballroom this winter at the Grand Hyatt Vail

Wood & Steel Axe Company hopes to share what’s usually a seasonal sport in a year-round format. Axe throwing is the sport of summer beer festivals; but Wood & Steel are “subscribers to the proverb that says there is no such thing as poor weather, only inadequate clothing,” as the company states on its website. As such, Wood & Steel is now using a ballroom at the Grand Hyatt Vail to share the sport with hotel visitors and the surrounding community of locals.

On Thursdays, Wood & Steel’s BrokeAx special gives locals the opportunity to enjoy a local’s discount on axe throwing reservations as well as Montucky Cold Snacks. For parties of 2-10 people, book a lane for 45 or 75 minutes and try your hand at the sport.

Axe throwing lanes are available as singles for groups of six or fewer, and as doubles for parties of 10, like the lanes pictured here.

Casey Russell

Axe throwing as a sport started gaining popularity after the Backyard Axe Throwing League brought “urban axe throwing” to the masses. The organization started after friends threw axes at a stump during a cottage trip outside Toronto in 2006. Now, axe throwing bars in cities including Denver are the most popular way people enjoy the sport. The Man of the Cliff festival in Avon is a local favorite for axe throwing and related sports like keg tossing, speed chopping, spear throwing and of course, beer drinking.

This summer, Wood & Steel Axe had set up a mobile trailer outside of Bonfire Brewing in Eagle to share the sport with brewery-goers. As the weather got colder, the team searched for an indoor option, and the partnership with the Grand Hyatt was born.

Grand Hyatt Vail launched a new program this winter, Hyatt Loves Local, to connect guests with the businesses and people that compose the Vail Valley’s character. Wood & Steel Axe Company is one of those businesses in a group of participants that are genuine outposts of the community: others include Wild Heart boutique, Agostina art and Bonfire Brewing. The program plans to continue past this winter season.

“This hotel has such a long-standing history,” said Jesse Froeschle, marketing manager. “As a Hyatt name, we wanted to keep true to what it was prior. When it was [The Vail Cascade], it was a local’s home. It’s coupled with authentic, true to the location experience.”

And as far as axe-throwing goes, it’s a lot more accessible than you might think. Having never tried it before, I was able to snag a few bulls-eye’s in my 15-or-so minutes at the target. Plus, it’s really fun to try out such a simple sport in a fancy hotel ballroom, complete with extravagant ceiling lights.

For more information and to book times at the Hyatt, visit woodandsteelaxe.com .