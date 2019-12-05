Thursday at Birds of Prey: here’s the schedule of entertainment events
Day one of the Birds of Prey FIS World Cup is a bit more mellow than Friday and Saturday since the athletes are still training on the course. But there are some fun kick-off events to start the party before the party gets started for real on Friday.
Beaver Creek Restaurant Specials
Thursday
Dec. 5
Check out your favorite restaurants in Beaver Creek Village for specials on Thursday night from 5-8 p.m.
Beaver Creek Village
Welcome Party & Giveaway Drawing
Thursday
Dec. 5
Coyote Café will be hosting a welcome party for all who are down to get the party started early. Coyote Café has a well-stocked bar and the giveaway will pass out products from event partners including GoPro and Smartwool.
Entertainment
What to do at Beaver Creek on Thursday.