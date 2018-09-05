Thursday night benefit concert for fire victims to feature a who’s who of local musicians

AVON — The recent fire at the Beaver Bench condos hit close to home, literally, for local musician Jake Wolf.

Wolf lives a few residences away from the area that was destroyed by fire in late August, and is feeling fortunate not to have been displaced along with his many friends and neighbors whose lives have been turned upside down by the blaze that destroyed numerous condos near the lake in Avon. The incident left Wolf feeling like he needed to help, so he is doing what he does best and getting ready to rock out for the cause.

Wolf has brought together a who's who of local musicians who will play at Agave on Thursday night in a fundraiser for those displaced by the blaze.

"We're really lucky no lives were lost and no one was injured, so if we can raise some funds to get these people back on their feet, hopefully they'll be able to get past it and move on with their lives," Wolf said.

The show starts at 8 p.m. with Rob Eaton of Dark Star Orchestra and Scott Rednor kicking things off. Also confirmed to play are Rob Eaton Jr., Terry and Jeff Armistead, Joe Bianchi, Bob Masters, Peter Fontanese, Dave Perron, Sean Healey, Eric Heil, Mauricio Cadavid, Brian Jordan, Dave Donahue, Mike Crosby, Sam Bee, Dave Tucker, Scott Loss, Johnny Schleper and Brian Loftus.

FULL CIRCLE

Brian Loftus has seen first hand what a benefit concert like this one can do for those in need.

A year ago, the drummer was on stage playing a show when he suffered a brain aneurysm and collapsed.

"Luckily, it did not rupture, so my coordination is still there, all the practice over the years is still there, the muscle memory is still there," Loftus said. "So I feel blessed to still be able to keep playing music."

The Minturn community came together and threw a benefit concert for Loftus, again with Wolf's help, which assisted Loftus in his efforts to start playing again. Loftus' band, the Brian Loftus Trio, is known around the valley as BLT.

"The community did a fundraiser for me right away, before I really even knew what was going on," he said.

Loftus is currently undergoing radiation treatments, and has to keep his heart rate down.

"I just have to listen to my body," he said. "I can't rock out too much just yet, but I can definitely play … I'm able to keep going and keep doing it, and now there's this opportunity to help other people — neighbors in need — so I really wanted to be a part of that."

EQUITABLE DISTRIBUTION

Wolf and Loftus will be double drumming for most of the night, with Wolf nervously organizing the event and Loftus trying to keep his heart rate down.

"I know my heart rate will be through the roof," Wolf said with a laugh. "So hopefully he can just chillax and play."

Wolf has five different sets planned, with a silent auction taking place during the first two sets.

A $15 donation to go to the relief fund will be suggested at the door. The money raised will go to the local chapter of the Salvation Army, which has been charged with distributing funds in similar events in the past.

"With the fire at the Quintana mobile home park in Minturn in March, we developed a point system to keep it equitable," said Tsu Wollen Brown. "Most people who donate just want to make sure the funds go to need it most, so we will try to work that out with everyone."

Wolf said with the Salvation Army based nearby in Avon and Brown being heavily involved in the community, they were the logical choice to oversee the distribution of payments.

"Hopefully we raise enough money were we can help everyone who needs it," Wolf said. "Thanks to Agave for hosting this and all the sponsors who donated items to the silent auction, it looks like we do have the potential to raise a decent amount of money."