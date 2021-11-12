Ticket prices for Vail Snow Days increase Monday

15th Annual Vail Snow Days returns Dec. 2-5 with four days of music and entertainment.

Zach Mahone/Courtesy Photo

Early bird tickets for this year’s Vail Snow Days are available through Sunday, Nov. 14. Vail Snow Days will take place Dec. 2-5, 2021 with four days of music and entertainment. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats will headline the Friday, Dec. 3 concert and Dierks Bentley will headline the Saturday, Dec. 4 concert. General admission and VIP tickets are available for purchase now at early bird pricing until Nov. 15; both shows will take place at Ford Park in Vail.

“We’re thrilled that we’re able to celebrate the start of the season with Vail Snow Days this year,” said James Deighan, Highline’s managing partner. “Nathaniel Rateliff sold out three shows in a row at Red Rocks this past summer and, with an incredible new album that just dropped, he’ll once again kill it. We’re also excited to welcome Dierks Bentley to Ford Park for his first appearance at Snow Days.”

Early bird tickets are now on sale for the Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 concerts at Vailsnowdays.com. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets for Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats are currently $30 for general admission and $200 for VIP access. Tickets for Dierks Bentley are $65 for general admission and $250 for VIP access. On Monday, Nov. 15, ticket prices will increase to $40 for general admission and $225 for VIP access for Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and $75 for general admission and $275 for VIP access for Dierks Bentley.

In addition to the concerts, the schedule of events for Vail Snow Days 2021 will feature a Pray for Snow Pub Crawl, Snow Days LIVE! free concerts in Vail Village and Lionshead, a Festival Expo Village in Mountain Plaza throughout the weekend, a silent disco, Bluegrass and Bloodies on Sunday and more.

To purchase tickets, for more details and to explore the full schedule of events, visit vailsnowdays.com .