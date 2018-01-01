Tickets for ‘Hamilton’ in Denver on sale Jan. 22

In a recent episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Larry David led us to believe that the only way to get tickets to the Broadway mega-hit "Hamilton" was by direct plea to the show's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda himself.

As the touring production of the hottest Broadway show in years heads to Colorado Feb. 27-April 1, the Denver Center has announced that you can just buy tickets through their box office starting Jan. 22.

But expect them to sell out quickly, and they'll come at a price. Some premium seats will go for $545, while others range from $75 to $165. If you miss your chance and look to scalpers or secondary ticket sellers like StubHub, then you'll likely pay a great deal more. The show's popularity has also resulted in ticket scams you'll want to steer clear of.

"It's tempting to get tickets any way you can," said Jeffrey Seller, one of the show's producers. "There are many sites and people that are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Denver engagement should be made through hamilton.denvercenter.org."

If none of the official or unofficial channels sound like they'll fit in your budget, then the Denver Center will hold a lottery for 40 $10 orchestra seats for all performances. Check the website above for details as the show's opening gets closer.

"Hamilton" won 11 Tony Awards in 2016, including Best Musical. It's the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, "Hamilton" is the story of America then, as told by America now.