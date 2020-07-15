Tierro Band spent quarantine developing an even better sound, showcases at Vilar Center

Editor’s note: All live shows and performances are subject to cancelation or changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit vilarpac.org for the most up to date information.

Tierro Band is bringing a new sound to the Vilar Performing Arts Center this Thursday, July 16.

The band, composed of married couple Bridget Law and Tierro Lee, bassist Charlie Parker Mertens, percussionist Jonny Jyemo, Nabin Shrestha on tablas and belly dancer KymbreAnne Shingara has spent quarantine building a new sound inspired by world music.

Guitarist Lee, of the band Kan’Nal and producer of Arise Music Festival, vocalist and fiddle player Law and drummer Jyemo all live together in the same house. So when they were quarantined together, they were able to put together virtual performances.

“We were able to play as a trio because we weren’t breaking any rules,” Law said.

Tierro Band got back together in full after stay-at-home orders were lifted: since Lee (fourth from left), Law (second from right) and Jyemo (far right) live together, so playing as a trio for virtual shows meant they weren’t breaking any rules.

Special to the Daily

Instead of setting up a full drum kit in the living room, Jyemo played on a modified drum kit with a cajón, a box-shaped percussion instrument from Peru.

Combined with Shrestha on the tabla, a type of drum from the Indian subcontinent, and Mertens on the upright bass, Tierro Band has shifted its sound from its rock-inspired roots to a more acoustic style.

“Now we’re going for this more world sound. It’s a tight percussive sound, as opposed to this big, drum-heavy, bass-heavy sound,” Law said. “It really showcases everyone’s talents, I think, even more.”

Law herself is a veteran performer at the Vilar. She’s the venue played with Elephant Revival, another band she was in, as well as Bonfire Dub, which played the Ghost Light Sessions last week. She’s been connected to Executive Director Duncan Horner since 2012.

Law will return to Ghost Light in August with Elephant Collective Showcase, which is slated for Thursday, Aug. 27, as well as the free Minturn Concert Series on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Law can’t wait to get the band out for a performance after the wild ride the music industry has been on since the coronavirus pandemic effectively squashed the industry’s ability to make money from live shows.

“I’m super grateful. The Vilar and Red Rocks (Amphitheater) are my favorite venues to perform. To get to go back to the stage and play on one of my favorite stages is really refreshing and exhilarating right now,” she said.

To access the live stream, which starts at 7 p.m., visit https://vilarpac.org/streaming. A virtual tip jar will be available to support the band. Limited tickets for the performance, which will follow national and local public health guidelines, are available online at vilarpac.org or by calling the box office at 970-845-8497.