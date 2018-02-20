Time travel to Upper Brush Creek School on March 3

More information: Bring your snowshoes or borrow some from the Sylvan Lake State Park. For questions, email ECHS@eaglecountyhistoricalsociety.com .

When: Check in anytime between 10 a.m. and noon.

Where: Check in at the Sylvan Lake Visitor Center.

Join the Eagle County Historical Society and Sylvan Lake State Park for a winter outing and a bit of local history on Saturday, March 3. Docents will share the history of the Upper Brush Creek School, built in 1916, and offer general information about Brush Creek's agricultural heritage.

Check in at the Sylvan Lake Visitor Center any time between 10 a.m. and noon, and then head up to the historic schoolhouse on West Brush Creek. Bring snowshoes or borrow a pair from Sylvan Lake State Park and take yourself on a winter history hike.

The schoolhouse is listed on the National and Colorado Registers of Historic Places.

"School houses were more than a place for children to be educated. They also served as community centers for the rural ranching communities. That's where the community meetings, pot luck suppers and dances were held," said Kathy Heicher, Eagle County Historical Society president.

The Brush Creek Valley itself is significant for the role it played in Eagle County's agricultural history. Some of that history will be shared via a historic photo display at the visitor center and through information offered by Historical Society docents at the historic structures along the West Brush Creek hiking trail.

This is a free event and does not require reservations. For more information, email ECHS@eaglecountyhistoricalsociety.com.