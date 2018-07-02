Tips for Fourth of July celebrations in Vail, Beaver Creek and Avon

While nothing says America like blowing stuff up, Eagle County officials and residents take wildfires very seriously. So, even without fireworks, July Fourth will be a day to celebrate America's independence.

During one of the busiest times of the year, here's some tips for enjoying the Independence Day celebrations in Vail, Beaver Creek and Avon.

Tips for attending Vail America Days: America's Great Outdoors

When: Wednesday, July 4.

Public Parking and Event Access

Between the Vail Village and Lionshead Village parking structures, there's about 2,500 open spots for free — that usually fill up prior to the 10 a.m. start of the parade. This summer, drivers are required to pull a ticket at the gate that is needed to exit. (Overnight parking costs $25 in the structures.)

Once the two parking structures are full, additional parking will be available on the north side of South Frontage Road. Close-in parking at Ford Park and the soccer field will be available for $10, and there's also paid parking at Solaris.

Bus services will also be increased during the holiday.

To help reduce congestion, spectators are encouraged to walk, ride their bikes or take the bus to the parade.

Get A Good Spot

One of the region's largest parades, the Vail America Days Parade, starts at 10 a.m. on July Fourth and winds its way from Golden Peak on Vail Valley Drive, then west on Hanson Ranch Road, north on Bridge Street, west on Gore Creek Drive, north across the International Bridge, west along Meadow Drive and finally through the Lionshead Village Mall to finish around noon.

Organizers recommend arriving by 9:30 a.m. and picking a location along the parade route. Organizers also are asking specifically for no water fights and to consider leaving dogs at home and away from the crowds and loud noises.

See the Patriotic Concert

The annual Patriotic Concert performed by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra returns to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at 2 p.m. The concert is part of the Bravo! Vail concert series and tickets are $25. There is free admission for lawn seating on a first come, first served basis.

Don't Forget Your Water Bottle

New this year, sustainability guidelines have been implements to align with the town of Vail's current Sustainability Plan. Guidelines include a reduced number of vehicle entries, encouraging float and parade participants to be creative and find new forms of transportation for the parade route. There's also a push for limited distribution of plastic and paper products to minimize waste during the event. Don't forget your water bottle and look to refill it throughout the day.

Lost and Found

If you lose something on the bus, in the parking structure or on the streets, then stop by the Vail Police Department on South Frontage Road or call 970-479-2208. If you lose something on Vail Mountain, then please call 970-754-3059.

Floats participating:

With more than 60 floats in the Vail America Days Parade, here's a few to keep an eye out for:

Blue Starlite Mini Drive-in Movie Theater

Precision Lawn Chair Demonstration Team

1950 Sprat-Platte Dodge Pick-Up

Canine Companions for Independence

Eli and Mort's Epic Adventures

Eagle County Fair & Rodeo Royalty

Eagle County Paramedic Services

Uncle Sam Stilt Walkers

Vail Gymnastics

Tips for attending Salute to the USA in Avon

When: Tuesday, July 3

The 32nd annual Salute to the USA — one of the largest celebrations in the state — is a family-friendly celebration throughout Harry A. Nottingham Park with face painters, jugglers, stilt walkers, balloon sculptures, magicians and more. Bring a blanket and enjoy the festival-style food options from fresh squeezed lemonade to funnel cakes.

Public Parking and Event Access

Parking close to the venue is by permit only, with general public parking extremely limited. Organizers are encouraging people to walk, ride their bikes or take public transportation. No pets are allowed and bags and coolers will be checked at the festival entry points.

Get On Nottingham Lake

Stand-up paddleboard and boat rentals are available from the beach area at Nottingham Park until 2 p.m.

What to Bring

On the list of things not to bring are umbrellas, laser pens and fake IDs. Things encouraged to bring include a blanket or low backed camping or beach chair, sunscreen, comfortable footwear and a camera. Musical instruments and walkie-talkies are also on the do-not-bring list.

Tips for attending Beaver Creek Independence Day Celebration

When: Wednesday, July 4

Mix adventure with America at Beaver Creek while going on a hike through aspen glades or enjoying lunch on a patio in the village.

Public Parking and Event Access

The two parking structures atop Beaver Creek are sure to fill up quickly. Shuttles run every 10-20 minutes from the lots on U.S. Highway 6 — the Elk and Bear lots, and there's additional street parking in Avon.

Entertain the Kids

The festivities get going at noon with the Stars, Stripes & Slides for the kids featuring free slides and bounce houses. The Kids Zone with free arts and crafts, face painting and games goes from 1 to 7 p.m.

Enjoy Live Music

Food vendors and drinks open at 2 p.m. before three straight two-hour sets starting at 4 p.m. with Erika Wennerstrom, of The Heartless Bastards, performs at 4; Delta Rae takes the Centennial Park stage at 6 p.m.; and Walker Hayes closes it out starting at 8:15. Fireworks have been canceled due to fire restrictions.

Lost and Found

Looking for something lost on a bus or around the Beaver Creek Village? Call 970-754-5248.