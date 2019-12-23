Tips for surviving the holiday season with family, friends

Holiday gatherings don’t always go as planned, so don’t set the bar too high for hosting, for family interactions or events with friends.

The holiday season is an exciting time of the year with good food, friends and family and plenty of festive events going on. However, this fun season can easily become stressful for many. Here are a few tips on how to survive this holiday season.

Healthy eating

The holidays typically mean people’s favorite foods like stuffing, sweets and delicious indulgent dishes are back and prevalent. These foods taste amazing but can take a toll on our bodies. Instead of making another potato dish, try a healthy alternative side dish like butternut squash, Brussels sprouts or cranberry and pecan hash. These dishes are great for a small dinner or the classic holiday potluck.

When it comes to treats, pick three treats and only indulge in those during the entire holiday season. Also, it’s OK to indulge a little! The holidays are the only time of the year that people can easily have their favorite festive sweets, like chocolate covered popcorn dipped in crush peppermint with a hot toddy on the side, so enjoy it while it’s here.

Keep moving

With events going on, family visiting or traveling to see others, it can be hard to find personal time to stay active. However, just a little bit of exercise can make a difference.

During family gatherings, suggest a way to get everyone moving before or after a big meal. Try taking a walk or playing a game of tag football. Be mindful of personal downtime because there may be time to squeeze in a small workout that can be very beneficial in the long run. There may not be time to get a full work out in, but a few squats, wall sits or pushups throughout the day will increase people’s heart rates and get them through the next party. Also try dropping into a local gym for a quick workout or special classes.

Take care of your mind, your body and others

Taking care of your mind, your body and others is a key element to surviving the holiday season gracefully. To start, have realistic expectations. Holiday gatherings don’t always go as planned, so don’t set the bar too high for hosting, for family interactions or events with friends. Just enjoy the moment and know that what really matters is the time spent together.

Even though it may be hard, learn to say no to parties, events and other activities. Going to a sixth holiday party in one week can be exhausting, so politely decline and offer to catch up with the host after the holidays have passed.

Finally, be kind! The holidays can be a stressful time for everyone, so be mindful of daily interactions. The Vail Valley ramps up during the holidays, so being considerate with those who are working to create a lovely holiday season will go a long way. Some are away from their loved ones during a special time and often working non-stop for weeks on end during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Best of luck and happy holiday’s to everyone!

Carly Oakland is the spa director at Grand Hyatt Vail. For more information on these tips and how to stay sane during the holidays, you can reach her at 970-479-5944 or carly.oakland@hyatt.com.