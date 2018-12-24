Tips for the skiing family

Colorado is a long-time favorite winter destination for families from near and far looking to enjoy some quality family time in the mountains. Below are some tips for life-long ski families and first-timers alike to have a successful day on the slopes and family friendly deals across Colorado's world-class ski areas. Families should visit individual ski area websites and social media for promotions and use http://www.coloradoski.com as a resource for information across the state.

Plan Ahead

By booking a ski day or ski vacation early, families can take advantage of the lowest prices and bundled deals. For guests traveling internationally or from across the country, booking lodging and lift ticket deals in advance can mean significant savings. Even for Coloradans who are new to the state or new to the sport, booking a day of skiing or riding in advance can unlock great deals for the whole family. The Gems Card, which provides either two buy-one-get-one or two 30 percent off adult lift tickets at 11 ski areas in Colorado for just $25, provides families a great chance to visit multiple ski areas across the state.

Take a Lesson

Professional instruction is a great idea for everyone, from first-time skiers or riders who want to learn the basics to long-time snowsport veterans who want to brush up on their skills or refresh after some time away from the slopes. Luckily, Colorado ski areas offer a wide variety of lesson options, including both full-day and half-day group lessons, private lessons and multi-day lesson packages.

Dress Appropriately for the Conditions

Recommended Stories For You

Colorado is home to ever changing weather conditions. Make sure everyone in the family is prepared. Base layers, a helmet and water-resistant pants, jackets and gloves are a must. Check out used clothing outlets for great deals or base area options and don't forget the sunscreen and lip balm.

Keep the Emphasis on Fun

For members of the family who aren't keen on skiing or snowboarding or want some time off from the slopes, Colorado ski areas offer dozens of family-friendly non-skiing activities. In addition to skiing and riding, families can spend their days ice-skating, snow shoeing, riding mountain coasters, tubing, shopping and more. A full list of activities is available at http://www.coloradoski.com/non-skiing-activities.

Let Your Kids Lead the Way

Some little ones are ready for the slopes earlier than others. Let your child's sense of adventure and fun be your guide. Remember, learning to ski or snowboard can tire out young and older legs alike. Take breaks, refuel and be realistic about how much time on the hill is needed to keep everyone smiling.

January is Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month

For families who are ready to explore skiing and riding for the first time, January is a great time to learn. In honor of National Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month, Colorado ski areas offer some of the best deals of the season on lift tickets, rentals and beginner lessons. Keep an eye out for deals and discounts available to first-timers in January.