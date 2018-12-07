Tips, tricks and rules for finding this year’s tree
December 7, 2018
It's officially the Christmas season, which means it's time to decorate. Stockings should be hung on the fireplace with care, bows of holly should deck the halls and, of course, you'll need a tree. This time of year, nothing beats the smell of fresh pine wafting from the living room.
In order to help both humans and trees have a safe and happy holiday season, the USDA and the US Forest Service have compiled a list of tips for those looking to get a live tree.
Rule number one
The first tip is maybe the most important: don't cut down a lone tree.
When trees sit alone in a forest opening, they're beginning the process of growing trees in the empty spaces, which will one day be full forests—which means there'll be more Christmas trees in the future.
Instead, the USDA recommends finding a group of trees and selecting one from the group. This will also promote the remaining trees to grow.
Recommended Stories For You
Places
Something else to keep in mind is where you find your tree. There are several locations where it is strictly prohibited to cut down a tree. Those locations are:
Wilderness areas and proposed wilderness areas
Developed recreation areas including Glenwood Canyon
Administrative areas
Campgrounds and ski areas
Commercial timber sales, where logging is active
Within 100 feet of main roads
Camp Hale area on the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District
White River National Forest Lands within Gunnison County (Aspen-Sporis Ranger District)
Meadow Mountain (lower slopes) directly behind the Holy Cross Ranger Station (outside of Minturn)
The Lake Christine Burned area (Basalt Mountain)
Trees
Not only are there areas where a tree can't be cut down, but you've got to keep an eye on the type of tree you chop, too. Here are the rules for choosing your tree:
Any conifer species may be harvested
Avoid cutting Colorado blue spruce trees
Aspen trees may be cut
Harvested trees must be less than 15 feet in height at ground level
Harvested trees must be 6 inches or less in stump diameter from ground level
Cutting the top off of large trees is prohibited
Trees must be harvested for personal use and not re-sold
Cut your tree as close to the ground as possible (stump height of 6 inches or less) and trim stumps clean of all green branches
Attach your Christmas Tree Permit to the base of your tree before transporting
One Christmas Tree Permit will be issued for each Christmas Tree to be harvested.
Permit
To obtain a Christmas Tree Permit, you can pick one up for $10 at the Vail Valley Ace Hardware (2111 North Frontage Road West, Suite C, Vail) or at the Nearly Everything Store – Baston's Corner (301 Broadway Street, Eagle). Additional vending locations and information on mail-in permits can be found at http://www.fs.usda.gov.
Care
Now that you've got your tree home, how are you supposed to take care of it? Once your tree is home, cut 1 inch off of the base of the trunk and place the tree immediately in water. If the tree is allowed to dry out, it will seal and no longer take up water. Tap water will work just fine to prolong the life of your tree.
Be sure to check the water levels several times each day during the first week of having the tree, then at least once a day after that.
You can increase humidity around the tree by blocking off furnace outlets near the tree and misting the needles daily.
For more information, call the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District at 970-827-5715.
Trending In: Entertainment
- An expert’s guide to skier parking in Vail and Avon
- Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Shakey Graves to headline Vail Snow Days
- 3 ski enthusiasts create ‘Gaper Day’ game for iPhone, Android
- Vail-themed Monopoly game to feature iconic locales, benefit non-profits
- Eagle Valley High School players’ romantic comedy, ‘Almost, Maine,’ is a midwinter night’s dream
Trending Sitewide
- Dead body found at Vail Pass rest area
- Snowmobiler Hayden Savage remembered as passionate adventurer
- Vail Pass highway expansion isn’t funded, but the work is being planned now
- With record profits the past few years, why doesn’t Vail Health lower its prices? (letter)
- Vail Valley stabbing suspect may forego trial; suspect may take a plea deal