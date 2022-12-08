 ’Tis the season for wreath making at Fancy Pansy 

Each participant will be given all the materials needed for making a wreath.

Courtesy photo

What: Wreath making class

When: Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6-9 p.m.

Where: Fancy Pansy, 51 Beaver Creek Pl #2, Avon

More info: Call 970-470-4182 or send an email to fancypansyvail@gmail.com IF YOU GO...

‘Tis the season for wreaths! For those looking for a festive holiday activity to enjoy with friends and family, Fancy Pansy is offering a wreath making class on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6-9 p.m. Each participant (there is space for 10 people) will be given all the materials needed for making a wreath – including ribbons, greenery, ornaments, and pinecones – as well as wine and charcuterie snacks.

“We love celebrating holidays at Fancy Pansy and December is definitely one of the most joyful months of the year,” Fancy Pansy owner Frankie Sheridan said. “Making a wreath is a fun, social, and festive way to create something for your home or as a gift this holiday season.”

A longtime Eagle County local, Sheridan started Fancy Pansy out of her garage almost ten years ago. In 2017, she officially opened her brick-and-mortar location at 51 Beaver Creek Place (across from City Market and next to R Farmers’ Market) and has enjoyed a successful five years in her vibrant and inviting shop.

Since opening her store in Avon, Sheridan has been creating arrangements for a variety of Vail Valley businesses, events, and people including restaurants in Beaver Creek and Arrowhead, corporate functions, weddings, and golf tournaments. Her unique touches are always incorporated into flowers for special occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Hanukkah, and Christmas.

Anyone who has visited Fancy Pansy knows the shop is beautifully curated with colorful details and distinctive enhancements that depend on the season. Sheridan’s latest shop updates include a ceiling mural painted by local artist Eric Rietenbach, freshly painted walls, and new décor.

This month’s Wreath Making class is just one in a series of floral design workshops hosted by Fancy Pansy. Throughout the year, Sheridan hosts a variety of workshops that are well-suited for small groups of friends, book clubs, and bridal parties. To sign up for the Wreath Making class, call 970-470-4182 or send an email to fancypansyvail@gmail.com .