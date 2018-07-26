Top 5 things to do around the Vail Valley this weekend

Bravo! Vail Music Festival's Final Days

Wow, where did the summer go? The Bravo! Vail Music Festival is already wrapping up its 31st season with 39 performances in 42 days. If you just got to town or if you are a busy local who has not made it to a performance yet, you still have a few opportunities to experience the music.

The 2018 Bravo! Vail Music Festival line up included Academy of St Martin in the Fields, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Philadelphia Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic.

On Friday, July 27 you have one more chance to see the New York Philharmonic perform at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. This venue is such a spectacular place to view classical music. The sunsets, the Gore Range, the sounds of the birds in between songs provide the perfect backdrop. Friday night's performance will feature Hans Graf as the conductor and Louis Lortie on the piano. Enjoy sounds of Debussy's "Sarabande et Danse", Ravel's "Piano Concerto for the Left Hand" and Rimsky –Korsakov's "Scheherazade, Op. 35".

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the sounds of the New York Philharmonic at the Ford Amphitheater. Covered seating will run you anywhere from $99 to $129 and lawn seating is priced at $28 or $38 if you want to rent lawn chairs, which are very comfortable. If you are traveling and don't have access to lawn chairs or even a blanket, this is the best way to see a show. Bring the kids too, seating is affordable at $5 for a child 12 and under or $15 if for a child ticket with a lawn chair rental.

If you can't make it to Friday night's show, there are a few other performances rounding out the 2018 season. The beautiful Donovan Pavilion plays host to Classically Uncorked, a chamber music series July 31-Aug. 2. Each night you will dine on delicious hors d'oeuvres, sip on handcrafted wines by Meiomi and enjoy two of the most visionary and enterprising ensembles performing today, the Dover Quartet and Roomful of Teeth. For more information, please visit http://www.bravovail.org.

Vail Dance Festival

This Saturday, July 28 marks the opening weekend of the Vail Dance Festival, which is returning for its 30th season. The 15 day event hosts new collaborations and world premieres with some of the dance world's greatest performers across various genres. Over the last three decades the festival has grown into something for everyone.

Some of the dance companies include:

• America Ballet Theater

• Alonzo King LINES Ballet

• Ballet Hispanico

• The Blues Project

• Ballet X

Some of the artists you won't want to miss include:

• Memphis Jookers Lil Buck, Ron "Prime Tyme" Miles, and Phyouture "Lil P"

• Michelle Dorrance of Dorrance Dance

• Tiler Peck of the New York City Ballet

• Misty Copeland of American Ballet Theater

• Isabella Boylston of American Ballet Theater

• Lauren Lovette of the New York City Ballet

• Calvin Royal III of American Ballet Theater

• Rashaun Mitchell and Silas Riener

The performances during this festival primarily take place at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, but the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek and the Performance Pavilion at Nottingham Park in Avon will also provide the perfect backdrop for the various types of shows held at each venue. Even the streets of Vail will be used for the Fringe Festival Events. Look for engaging opportunities popping up anywhere from the Vail Farmers Market to the streets of Lionshead and even the top of the Eagle Bahn gondola where the dancers will amaze and dazzle you at 10,350 above sea level.

The 30th annual Vail Dance Festival has someone for everyone. If you think it is all tutus and leotards, think again, the athletic prowess of these dancers – at this altitude mind you – is amazing to watch and they make it look effortless. View their website and clear your calendar, you won't want to miss a minute of this wonderful offering in our valley. For the entire schedule and more information on the dance companies and artists, visit http://www.vaildance.org.

Eagle County Fair and Rodeo

The Eagle County Fair and Rodeo dates back to 1939 when hundreds of folks from the region came to the county seat to share in a day of competition and camaraderie. Along with the ropin' and wranglin' in the arena, the 4-H exhibits featured livestock, arts and crafts.

The 79th Eagle County Fair and Rodeo runs July 25-28 with members of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association competing in everything from barrel racing and bareback bronc riding to bull riding and more. There are different themes for each night:

• Friday, July 27 – Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night – a portion of proceeds from rodeo ticket sales will benefit the Shaw Regional Cancer Center.

• Saturday, July 28 – Patriotic Night – special recognition of local veterans.

Come early and enjoy the carnival rides and games, which open at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 27 and noon on Saturday, July 28 and check out the local 4-H exhibits housed in the Eagle River Center daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Other activities and events on the schedule include:

Friday, July 27

• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Carve Wars – Chainsaw wood carving, east end of the arena

• 4:30-8 p.m. – Kid's crafts at the festival grounds

• 6 p.m. – Jam making demonstration at Eagle River Center

• 7 p.m. – PRCA Rodeo at rodeo arena

• 9-11 p.m. – Free concert featuring Mark Powell and Lariat at rodeo arena stage

Saturday, July 28

• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Carve Wars – Chainsaw wood carving, east end of the arena

• 9:30-10 a.m. – Pretty Baby contest registration, 10 a.m. contest, Eagle River Center

• Noon – Junior Livestock barbecue at Eagle River Center (ticketed event)

• 1 p.m. – Junior Livestock Auction, Eagle River Center

• 4:30-8 p.m. – Kid's crafts at the festival grounds

• 5 p.m. Carve Wars chainsaw woodcarving auction, rodeo arena main stage

• 7 p.m. – PRCA Rodeo at rodeo arena

• 9-11 p.m. – Free concert featuring Mark Powell and Lariat at rodeo arena stage

For the entire schedule, please visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/FairRodeo.

Vail Jazz

It's another busy weekend for Vail Jazz with more free offerings up and down valley. On Friday, July 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. Jazz at the Riverwalk will bring Ayo Awosika to the fairly new Riverwalk Amphitheater along the Eagle River. Awosika has been a background singer for Miley Cyrus, shared the stage with Chris Martin of Cold Play, Robert Plant, The Chainsmokers, Richie Havens and members of Tower of Power (who are coming to the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Aug. 3). You may have also seen her on the "Today Show", "Tonight Show" and "The Voice".

On Sunday, July 29, enjoy free jazz music with the weekly installment of Vail Jazz at the Market at the Vail Farmers Market's jazz tent at Solaris Plaza from noon to 3 p.m. In collaboration with the Vail Dance Festival a little tap dancing will accompany the jazz music. Tap dancer and choreographer Michelle Dorrance will take the stage with Dario Natarelli while keyboard whiz Chuck Lamb, vocalist and bass player Kate Davis and percussionist Savannah Harris support the sounds for the tap dancing beat.

Chuck Lamb will stick around for the Vail Jazz at the Remedy Bar at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday night. Each week, local jazz notables Tony Gulizia and Brian Loftus of BLT bring in a different musical act to this swanky bar at the Four Seasons Vail. It's a perfect way to cap off another wonderful weekend in the Vail Valley. For more details, visit http://www.vailjazz.org.

Beaver Creek Kids Day Camp

School hasn't started…yet…so make the most of the rest of the summer by taking your kids or grandkids to Beaver Creek's Kids Day Camp. Colorado provides the perfect backdrop for a wide range of outdoor activities, from mountain biking to horseback riding to stand up paddle boarding. Here, the kids get to interact with other kids their own age, meet new friends and try new experiences.

Discovery Camp offers age appropriate activities for children ages 5 to 7 years old. The schedule changes each week, but looking at the week of July 30, the activities include a dinosaur exploration with Fossil Posse in Wolcott, CO, a trip to Inyodo Martial Arts in Edwards, a hike up Fireweed Trail on Vail Mountain and trampline fun at WECMRD sports complex in Edwards.

Adventure Camp is for children ages 8 to 12 years old. The older kids take part in stand up paddle board lessons, tennis and golf lessons and also enjoy a trip to the Glenwood Hot Springs pools and a trip to the top of Vail Mountain for a ride on the Forest Flyer, adventure courses, summer tubing and the bungee trampoline.

The Five Star Camp is for children ages 5 to 12 with some age restrictions for various activities, but this is great if you want to keep siblings, cousins or friends together for the day. Some of the activities include rafting, horseback riding (for ages 7 and up), backcountry jeeping, indoor rock climbing, pickle ball and jewelry making.

Help your kids build confidence and creativity through Beaver Creek's Kids Day Camp. A 24 hour advanced reservation is recommended. Call (970) 754.5309 to check camp availability and to sign up, or visit http://www.beavercreek.com for more information.