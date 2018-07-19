Top 5 things to do in the Vail Valley this weekend

Gypsum Daze

This weekend head down valley for Gypsum Daze, a community event that celebrates 36 years this summer. It's a tradition that brings friends and families together to celebrate Colorado and rural mountain fun.

This year's theme is "How Country Feels", which is also the title of a song by Randy Houser, who will headline the concert on Saturday night. Houser's hits include "Runnin' Outta Moonlight", "Goodnight Kiss" and many more. If you listen to any country music right now, you know his songs. The Gypsum Daze concerts are known for bringing in bigger name acts from the country music genre including Rascal Flatts, The Charlie Daniels Band, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, LeAnn Rimes, Easton Corbin and Big & Rich.

Leading up to the concert on Saturday night there are many family friendly events. View the website for full detail and parking information at http://www.gypsumdaze.com.

Friday, July 20

Pickleball Tournament 9 a.m. – Registration 8 a.m.

Bring a partner or they will match you up with a player

Costumes encouraged!

Pickleball courts at the Gypsum Creek Golf Club

Youth Talent Show – 6 p.m.

Two categories: 12 and under at 6 p.m., 13-18 at 7:15 p.m.

No adults may assist in any youth act

Lundgren Theater

Gypsum Daze Stampede – 8 p.m.

Learn dances like the two step, western swing, and cha cha

Professional instructors on site

Live music from Halden Wofford & Hi Beams

Gypsum Rec Center Parking Lot Tent

Saturday, July 21

Fireman's Pancake Breakfast – 7-10:30 a.m.

$5 gets you pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee

Proceeds go to the Gypsum Fire Protection District's Equipment Fund

Gypsum Rec Center Parking Lot

Gypsum Creek Cruisers Car Show – 11 a.m.

Open to all classic cars, pickups, off-road vehicles, antiques, street rods, muscle cars, racers and toys

Awards for Best in Show, Mayor's Choice and State Patrol's choice and more

25th Annual 5k Run/Walk – 8 a.m.

Awards given to top male/female 1st, 2nd and 3rd place per age groups.

A Loop course that takes place on Valley Road and Lundgren Blvd.

Gypsum Daze Parade – 10 a.m.

Theme: How Country Feels.

Prizes awarded to 1st ($300) 2nd ($200) and 3rd ($100) place

Parade takes place on Valley Road

Bravo! Vail Music Festival – The New York Philharmonic

The New York Philharmonic will take the stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Friday, July 20 with a special showcase of music from Leonard Bernstein. Tunes from "West Side Story", "Candide", "On the Town" and many more will be featured with conductor Bramwell Tovey leading you down the Great White Way. Unfortunately, this show is already sold out, but Saturday night's show still has tickets available to hear the works of Bernstein and others.

On Saturday, July 21, the New York Philharmonic will again feature the music of Bernstein as well as Gershwin and Copeland. Hear "Rhapsody in Blue" from Gershwin, "Old American Songs" from Copeland and "Chichester Psalms" from Bernstein.

On Sunday, July 22, the New York Philharmonic will be joined by George Li on piano and Kent Tritle on the organ.

The New York Philharmonic is America's first symphony orchestra and is one of the oldest in the world. Don't miss this opportunity to see them in the fantastic setting of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Pre-concert talks available for concert ticket holders at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22 if you want a primer before going into the performances. Please visit http://www.bravovail.org for more information.

XTERRA Races at Beaver Creek

Top athletes from around the world descend upon Beaver Creek once again this summer for the annual XTERRA races. The XTERRA Championship race features a one-mile swim in Nottingham Lake in Avon before a 25km mountain bike ride and a 9.3km trail run on the hillsides of Beaver Creek. The XTERRA Sprint is a half-distance race that takes place on the same course as the Championship race. It's a good opportunity for new competitors to get into an XTERRA race or for someone who wants a less demanding route.

If biking or swimming isn't your thing, there's also a 5km, 10km or 19km trail run available on Saturday, July 21. Want to bag a 14er? This year XTERRA is adding a climb to one of Colorado's 14,000 foot peaks, Grays Peak, with 2017 XTERRA Warrior, John Davis. The hike will begin at 5 a.m. at the Grays Peak parking lot, just off Interstate I-70 at the 221 Bakerville exit. After a quick check-in, Davis will gather the group and head up to the peak. Lunch will be provided upon return to basecamp. Grays Peak is one of the closest 14ers to Denver and is a good choice if you are just starting to hike 14ers.

If you aren't athletically inclined but need a haircut, Beaver Creek will be the place to be for the Paul Mitchel Cut-A-Thon. Make a $15 donation to the Challenged Athletes Foundation and get a professional cut on the spot. No appointment necessary, just show up ready for a fresh haircut.

The race will serve as a qualifier for the 2018 XTERRA World Championship, a gold level XTERRA Pan American Tour stop and a 100-point level XTERRA America Tour championship race. For more information, visit http://www.xterraplanet.com.

Float Tank at Lodge at Vail RockResorts Spa

How does doing absolutely nothing sound? That is the idea behind the Float Tank at the Lodge at Vail RockResorts Spa. This Dreampod Float Tank let's you lay weightlessly for one hour in a bath filled with 800 pounds of Epsom salt.

I had a chance to try this last week and at first I thought, "A whole hour? What am I going to do for a whole hour?" But the time went quickly and I was craving more once it ended.

Sunny Koch, spa manager at the Lodge at Vail RockResorts Spa, invited me to come in and after telling me about some of the benefits of the float tank I was game to try it. "When your muscles and joints can finally enjoy not having to be engaged for an hour, your circulatory system and lymphatic system can work with ease. This will help the body recover and heal," said Koch. "You will also enjoy a fantastic nights sleep the evening after you float."

Before you go into the float tank, you must be free of lotions, conditioners and deodorant. Hop into one of their showers to get squeaky clean. Then you'll be led to the room where the float tank is. It is a large egg-shaped vessel that houses a lighting system that goes through the seven colors of the chakras. You can listen to music at first. They suggest 10 to 15 minutes of music, then silence, then 5 minutes of music to give you the cue that your journey is almost done. If you feel claustrophobic, you can crack open the cover a few inches.

The water temperature was very comfortable and I used the special earplugs they provided. The only hang up I had was letting my head rest in the water, but they have a foam "halo" that you can rest your head in and once I settled into trusting that my head would not sink, I was set in relaxation mode, so much so that I almost feel asleep during the session.

"The response so far has been outstanding. In this valley full of go, go, run, play, hike, ski and climb, this is a nice getaway for an hour of no stimulation and recovery," Koch said. "The Lodge at Vail is moving towards becoming more of a wellness spa. Some people were driving over to Frisco to go to a float tank there, so we knew there was a need for a float tank in the valley, so we went for it."

What's the cost of relaxation? It's $50 for your first float and $75 after that. You can also purchase a package of 5 or 10 floats, which offers additional savings. For more information please visit http://www.thevailcollection.com.

Beaver Creek Children’s Museum

What are you going to do with the kids this weekend? The Vail Valley has a ton of activities for youth to choose from, but make sure you add the Beaver Creek Children’s Museum to your list of things to do.

Started 22 years ago by Brian Hall of the Beaver Creek Children's Theater Company fame, the museum is a wonderful adventure for the curious and creative at heart and brings out the make in all of us. In the museum children can build things from their imagination, try to solve puzzles, create electrical circuits and dress up and put on a show on their kids' stage.

"I believe imaginative play is both fun and important to early childhood development. These experiences allow them to use their own imaginations, there own voices. They gain confidence by creating these little projects," Hall said. "And they put down their smart phones for a while and use their own brains."

Hall also sees the parents and grand parents slowing down, putting away their phones and being in the moment with the kids. "One cool benefit to the museum is that our families are on vacation, so unlike children in school where they do their play with other kids, they are playing, creating and experimenting with their mom, dad and their grand parents. They laugh, kids correct their parents when they build something the wrong way in the child's opinion and in the end they create awesome family memories," Hall said.

The Children's Museum is open every Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The museum is located on the lower level of the Gerald R. Ford Hall, at the top of the plaza fountain, and access is complimentary. For more information, visit http://www.beavercreek.com.