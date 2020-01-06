Town of Avon hosts holiday recycling event on Saturday

The Town of Avon is hosting a post-holiday recycling event to help recycle unwanted Christmas residuals on Jan. 11 from 8:30 a..m-noon.

Did you know Americans create 25% more trash during the holidays?

On Saturday, Jan. 11, several organizations are teaming up to host the third annual Post-Holiday Recycling Event for hard-to-recycle items. New this year is also an LED bulb swap.

This provides the community an option to incorporate reuse and recycle options and reduce their environmental impact during the holidays.

The event will take place at the old Avon Town Hall, located at 1 Lake Street, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Residents of Eagle County are encouraged to participate. A wide variety of items will be accepted, including:

Bulbs and batteries

Christmas lights

Electronics

Paper shredding

Styrofoam

Textiles

Hasbro toys and games

Please note that fees will apply for electronics, bulbs, batteries and paper shredding. Electronic recyclables include electronic devices that are used for entertainment media such as movies, music, video games and their accessories. Computer monitors, CPUs, CD/DVD/VCR players, radios, printers, keyboards, televisions, stereos, speakers, game stations and other similar items will also be accepted. Residents that anticipate bringing large loads to the event are highly encouraged to provide advance notification by calling 970-476-3511.

For the LED bulb swap, all participants are invited to save money and cut climate pollution by exchanging two inefficient incandescent or compact-florescent bulbs for two LED bulbs, free of charge. The LED lightbulbs produce a warm white light and are dimmable, so they are ideal for living room lamps and kitchens. Replacing two old-tech lightbulbs with two LED bulbs saves $16 per year on electric bills and cuts 230 pounds of air pollution. Switching to LED lighting is one of the easiest and lowest-cost ways to reduce air pollution.

Staff from the various host organizations will be managing all aspects of the event, including accepting materials, collecting fees and sorting the items into appropriate containers in preparation for shipment to Denver, where they will be recycled. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Climate Action Collaborative for the Eagle County community to help reduce carbon emissions 25% by 2025 and 80% by 2050.

For questions about the event or for more information about recycling, please call 970-827-9725 X133. Sponsors of the event include Walking Mountains Science Center, Vail Honeywagon and the Town of Avon.