Town of Avon hosts Weekly Arts Expo every Wednesday through Sept. 9

Artists showcasing at the event work in a wide variety of media.

Special to the Daily

A new weekly event, Possibilities in Avon: Weekly Arts Expo, kicks off this Wednesday, Aug. 12, showcasing juried works across media. The fine arts fair will run through Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each week in Possibilities Plaza in Avon, along Main Street Mall next to US Bank and the Wyndham Hotel.

Up to 20 artists each week will showcase work for sale in a variety of media, including: paint, jewelry, ceramic, metal, woodwork, prints and photography.

“This weekly art expo will provide a consistent art showcase for homeowners to look forward to and visitors to happily discover great artists,” wrote the Town of Avon on its website.

Hand sanitizing and hand washing stations will be available and social distancting will be followed at every event.

For more information, visit avon.org.