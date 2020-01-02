Town of Avon offers Christmas tree recycling program through January

Avon's tree recycling drop station is located by the Home Depot.

Christmas Tree Recycling Dates All dates are Satrudays and are open for drop off from 8 a.m.-noon at Lot 5 by the Home Depot. January 4 January 11 January 18 January 25

This year, the Town of Avon will continue offering Christmas tree recycling for Avon residents. However, new this year will be a specific location for drop off and limited hours for drop off.

In past years, the Town has offered curbside Christmas tree recycling but due to staffing and workload constraints, the Town has restructured the service. On every Saturday in January from 8 a.m. to noon, Avon residents may drop off their Christmas tree at 375 Yoder Avenue, also known as Lot 5, just past The Home Depot. All trees must have their lights and ornaments removed. There will be a clearly marked Christmas tree dumpster available to Avon residents, and all recycled trees will be chipped for mulch.

For more information, please contact Gary Padilla, Public Works Director at 970-748-4118 or email gpadilla@avon.org. Alternatively, people may take their Christmas trees to the Eagle County Landfill at no charge until February 15, 2020 or to the Eagle-Vail tree drop on Eagle Road past the fire station on the way to Homestake Peak School. Recycled trees at the Eagle-Vail location will also be chipped for mulch.