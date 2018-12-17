Town of Avon reschedules Salute to the USA for January
December 17, 2018
Due to the dry July conditions, the Salute to the USA firework display was postponed, and will be the center of a community event aptly titled July in January. On Friday, Jan. 25, the Town of Avon will host a community celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. in Harry A. Nottingham Park. The event will include free food and drink, live music, ice skating and a Chilly Chili Cookoff.
Rocky Mountain Tacos will serve free tacos, and free beer has been donated by Vail Brewing Company and Bonfire Brewing. Local band The Runaway Grooms will play a free show on the Avon Performance Pavilion stage at 5:30 p.m., and the Avon Recreation Department will offer free ice skate rentals during the event. Warming towers and fire pits will keep event-goers warm while they await the largest, most spectacular fireworks show Colorado has to offer, scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
All are welcome to compete in the first Chilly Chili Cookoff, which requires advanced registration, and boasts both bragging rights and a cash prize. Entries will be limited, so sign up early to participate.
Taco, beer and skate rental quantities are limited, so arrive come early.
For more information, visit http://www.avon.org/events or call 970-748-4065.
