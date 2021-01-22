Town of Avon seeks sculpture artists for 2021 public art installations

The Town of Avon is seeking sculpture artists to create work for the new Art Around Avon Program, which intends to promote visual sculpture and brighten the local experience for visitors and locals.

Nine sculptors will be selected for the program, and they will install work in June. The work will be on display for up to 12 months, and the artists can place their piece up for sale during that time.

Public art and sculptures are currently displayed around Avon. The Art Around Avon program hopes to expand those offerings for 2021.

Special to the Daily

“The enhancement of public places by integrating the creative work of artists improves the pedestrian experience and promotes vibrancy, creativity and livelihood in the community. The presence of and access to public art enlivens public areas and their grounds and makes them more welcoming. It creates a deeper interaction with the places where we live, work, and visit. Public art illuminates the diversity and history of a community, and points to its aspirations for the future,” the town wrote in an emailed newsletter.

Selected artists, who must be Colorado-based, will be paid a $900 stipend. The application deadline is March 15, 2021. Required materials include one to five images of the proposed installation, as well as a statement describing the work and its intended message, display requirements and references. The town anticipates that it will be able to notify selected artists on April 1. Full application guidelines are available at avon.org.

For questions, contact Denita Dempsey at ddempsey@avon.org or 970-748-4065.