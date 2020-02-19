Town of Vail brings back storm drain public art, calls for artist submissions
Portfolios, qualifications and letters of intent due March 20
The Town of Vail’s Environmental Sustainability Team is bringing back the summer storm drain public art initiative. Artists near and far are invited to submit their qualifications and portfolios for consideration in the town-wide program to educate the public about storm drains and promote the health of Gore Creek.
The selected artists will be commissioned to create an original and specific work depicting one of six Colorado wildlife species that live in or near Gore Creek, including the cutthroat trout, bald eagle, moose, American dipper, boreal toad, American beaver and other species.
The images will be digitally transferred to a slip-resistant decal, which will be adhered in proximity to selected storm drains throughout the Town of Vail. The selected artists will each receive a $500 stipend.
Interested artists must submit a one-page letter of interest indicating their vision and approach for the project plus visual support materials of previous work. Submissions are due March 20. Visit https://www.vailgov.com/notices for more details.
Contact Pete Wadden, Watershed Education Coordinator, with questions at pwadden@vailgov.com or 970-479-2144.
