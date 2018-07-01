Towns of Eagle, Gypsum celebrate three years of joint Independence Day celebration

the downvalley communities of Gypsum and Eagle don't disappoint when it comes time to celebrate a holiday steeped in Americana.

This is the third year that the downvalley communities have collaborated to present an Independence Day celebration complete with entertainment, music and food. (The fireworks have been canceled, along with others around the valley due to fire restrictions.) The party returns to Gypsum's Lundgren Theater Park on Wednesday, July 4, beginning at 7 p.m.

"We will kick off the evening with live music from Under A Blood Red Sky: Tribute to U2 along with free hot dogs and ice cream," said Gypsum special projects coordinator Krista DeHerrera. "The council members from Eagle and Gypsum will be handing out the food and they really have a good time with that."

Getting to the party

Parking for the celebration will be available at all Gypsum town campus parking lots and Eagle Valley High School parking lots. There will be no access to, or parking at, Cooley Mesa Road or the Gypsum Sports Complex during the event. Cooley Mesa Road will close at 9 p.m. and will re-open following the event at approximately 10:30 p.m.

In partnership with the town of Gypsum, Eco Transit will provide buses to bring people to the event. A special bus route is planned from Eagle to Gypsum, leaving the Chambers Park and Ride at 6:08 p.m., Eagle Town Park at 6:11 p.m., and U.S. Highway 6 and Sylvan Lake Road bus stop at 6:13 p.m. Return buses will depart from EVHS following the show. The cost is $4 each way.

Recommended Stories For You

Bike Parade

Before the evening action, Eagle's traditional July 4 bike parade is planned at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Locals are urged to decorate their bikes, scooters and strollers and join the march from the Brush Creek Park to Eagle Town Park. Once they arrive at their destination, participants will enjoy games, activities and treats.