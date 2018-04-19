Trade in 2 old-tech lightbulbs for 2 LEDs during Earth Week

Trade in old lightbulbs Monday through Friday, April 23-27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at either the Eagle County Building on Broadway in Eagle or the Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon.

Sunday, April 22, is Earth Day, and members of the Climate Action Collaborative invites all Eagle County residents to save money and cut climate pollution by exchanging two inefficient old-tech lightbulbs for two high-efficiency LEDs.

Residents are encouraged to bring in two incandescent or compact-florescent bulbs and exchange them for two LED bulbs free of charge any time between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, April 23, through Friday, April 27, at the Eagle County Building, located at 500 Broadway in Eagle, or at Walking Mountains Science Center, located at 318 Walking Mountains Lane in Avon.

The LED lightbulbs produce a warm white light and are dimmable, so they are ideal for living room lamps and kitchens.

Replacing two LED bulbs can save $16 per year on electric bills and cuts 230 pounds of air pollution. Switching to LED lighting is one of the easiest and lowest-cost ways to reduce air pollution.

Information about the Climate Action Collaborative can be found at http://www.walkingmountains.org/CAP .

Contact John Gitchell, environmental manager, at 970-328-8766 or at sustainable@eaglecounty.us for more information.