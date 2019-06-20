Traffic in Minturn may be unfortunate, but new Traffic Tokens aim to alleviate headaches
newsroom@vaildaily.com
Even though Minturn’s main street under construction this summer, the town’s main street businesses want locals, commuters and guests alike to get “paid back” for any time they may spend waiting in traffic on the road.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is working on freshly paved roads, adding sidewalks and eliminating potholes, which will be great come October when work is complete and driving is smooth and delay-free. But until then, drivers passing on Highway 24 should expect delays in both directions.
To help with any ensuing headaches from Minturn’s summer traffic problem, town businesses are offering guests rewards with “Traffic Tokens.” Guests can collect the coins at participating businesses and redeem them for food, drinks and discounts at restaurants around town.
Tokens can be collected at the Town Hall offices at 302 Pine St., as well as at participating restaurants, Minturn retailers, and at Minturn special events such as the Saturday Market – which runs each Saturday through Sept. 7 – and the Thursday-night Summer Concert Series, starting July 11. Tokens can then be spent around town at local restaurants, as well as at local businesses.
Offerings and participating business, will be updated throughout the summer, giving locals and returning guests new reasons to #Makeit2Minturn. Updates, reminders, and reward details will be shared via the Town of Minturn’s social media channels, with the handle @GoMinturn.
Extreme Couponing
Here’s a list of deals presenting Traffic Tokens will get at local Minturn businesses:
The Minturn Saloon
Presenting the coin gets guests an appetizer and a 1/2 liter of house margaritas free with the order of 2 entrees.
Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea
The coffeeshop is offering two for one beverages when guests present the tokens.
Thai Kitchen
The restaurant is offering a range of rewards including $3 beers, $5 wine and sake, as well as a free order of spring rolls or pork dumplings with checks totaling $50 or more.
Kirby Cosmo’s
The BBQ bar will give anyone with a token a locals discount on anything across the menu.
BC Backcountry Wings
Minturn’s wing joint will honor its happy hour prices for a 10pc one-flavor bone-in wing basket and a draft beer any time when presented with a Traffic Token.
Magustos
With an order of a large specialty pizza, token holders will get a free appetizer.
Monkshood Cellars
Available only during the Saturday Minturn Markets, the wine and cider maker will have a buy 3, get 1 free offer on their products.
Anahata Yoga
Minturn’s newest yoga studio is offering guests and locals a special experience in exchange for the Traffic Token. To any new client with a coin, Anahata is offering an $80 introductory 5 punch pass when they sign up in June. With the punch pass, wellness enthusiasts enjoy $16 classes, a reduction from the standard $20 drop-in fee. Additionally, Anahata is offering, to all students (new and old), 10% off private yoga sessions in exchange for a token.
Equilibrium
Located inside Anahata, the physical therapy studio is offering two sessions for $120. The sessions include a physical therapy evaluation and a follow-up visit that focuses on manual therapy, dry needling, and/or neuromuscular training.
Revival Photographic
Tintype photographer Kevin Banker will be offering 20% off portrait sessions to token holders.
Traffic in Minturn may be unfortunate, but new Traffic Tokens aim to alleviate headaches
The Traffic Tokens, which can be collected at several locations around town, grant the bearer special deals at participating Minturn restaurants and businesses.