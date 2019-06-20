Traffic in Minturn may be unfortunate, but new Traffic Tokens aim to alleviate headaches

The landmark Saloon in Minturn was opened by W.H. Luby in 1901, making it three years older than the town. The Saloon is also participating in the Traffic Tokens deal, granting bearers a free appetizer and margaritas.

Daily file photo

Even though Minturn’s main street under construction this summer, the town’s main street businesses want locals, commuters and guests alike to get “paid back” for any time they may spend waiting in traffic on the road.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is working on freshly paved roads, adding sidewalks and eliminating potholes, which will be great come October when work is complete and driving is smooth and delay-free. But until then, drivers passing on Highway 24 should expect delays in both directions.

To help with any ensuing headaches from Minturn’s summer traffic problem, town businesses are offering guests rewards with “Traffic Tokens.” Guests can collect the coins at participating businesses and redeem them for food, drinks and discounts at restaurants around town.

Tokens can be collected at the Town Hall offices at 302 Pine St., as well as at participating restaurants, Minturn retailers, and at Minturn special events such as the Saturday Market – which runs each Saturday through Sept. 7 – and the Thursday-night Summer Concert Series, starting July 11. Tokens can then be spent around town at local restaurants, as well as at local businesses.

Offerings and participating business, will be updated throughout the summer, giving locals and returning guests new reasons to #Makeit2Minturn. Updates, reminders, and reward details will be shared via the Town of Minturn’s social media channels, with the handle @GoMinturn.

Extreme Couponing

Here’s a list of deals presenting Traffic Tokens will get at local Minturn businesses:

The Minturn Saloon

Presenting the coin gets guests an appetizer and a 1/2 liter of house margaritas free with the order of 2 entrees.

The coffeeshop is offering two for one beverages when guests present the tokens.

The restaurant is offering a range of rewards including $3 beers, $5 wine and sake, as well as a free order of spring rolls or pork dumplings with checks totaling $50 or more.

The BBQ bar will give anyone with a token a locals discount on anything across the menu.

Minturn’s wing joint will honor its happy hour prices for a 10pc one-flavor bone-in wing basket and a draft beer any time when presented with a Traffic Token.

With an order of a large specialty pizza, token holders will get a free appetizer.

Available only during the Saturday Minturn Markets, the wine and cider maker will have a buy 3, get 1 free offer on their products.

Minturn’s newest yoga studio is offering guests and locals a special experience in exchange for the Traffic Token. To any new client with a coin, Anahata is offering an $80 introductory 5 punch pass when they sign up in June. With the punch pass, wellness enthusiasts enjoy $16 classes, a reduction from the standard $20 drop-in fee. Additionally, Anahata is offering, to all students (new and old), 10% off private yoga sessions in exchange for a token.

Located inside Anahata, the physical therapy studio is offering two sessions for $120. The sessions include a physical therapy evaluation and a follow-up visit that focuses on manual therapy, dry needling, and/or neuromuscular training.

Tintype photographer Kevin Banker will be offering 20% off portrait sessions to token holders.