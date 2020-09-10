9/11 events for Patriots Day

It’s hard to believe that the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, were 19 years ago. The local VFW and first responders team up each year to host its annual golf tournament and First Responder Memorial on 9/11 Patriots Day to show that we will never forget.

Although it’s too late to sign up for the annual charity golf tournament, you can still support local youth scholarships via the silent auction. The on-site silent auction will be moved outside of the Eagle-Vail Golf Clubhouse starting at 10:30 a.m. So, stop by and bid on some great items like restaurant gift certificates, golf outings, hotel stays and more.

In addition to the silent auction, there will be a First Responder Memorial on 9/11 Patriots Day with a procession from Vail to Edwards. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony before and after the procession will not be open to the public to ensure the safety of the first responders involved in the event. But, the public is highly encouraged to line the procession route that will take emergency service vehicles from Ford Park in Vail, west to Highway 6 to Avon, Edwards and end at Freedom Park in Edwards.

You are still welcome to gather at Freedom Park in Edwards throughout the day and visit the Freedom Park Memorial in honor of Patriots Day. On the west end of the pond sits a piece of limestone weighing in at 600 pounds from the Pentagon west wall. This fragment was part of the damage and rubble of the 9/11 attacks from American Airlines Flight 77. It is one of approximately 100 pieces of limestone that was saved for memorials across the United States.

The Freedom Park Memorial not only commemorates 9/11 but also honors fallen veterans, police and emergency personnel from Eagle County.

Art events throughout the Valley

The Avon Arts Festival kicks off this weekend at the Harry A. Nottingham Park. Art Festivals have had a successful return to the Vail Valley this summer with outdoor venues and social distancing providing a COVID-19-conscious atmosphere for artists to show their wares and art lovers to interact with the artists. This fine art and fine craft show will feature at least 40 artist booths, all socially distanced in the large space that Nottingham Park provides. This is a juried art show that will include painting, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, metal & woodwork and more.

The Avon Arts Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit avon.org.

This Friday from 5-8 p.m., Eagle ARTS and the Eagle Chamber of Commerce and are teaming up to present an event that combines the 2nd Friday ARTwalk and 6th Annual Eagle Business Roundup. Head down to historic downtown Eagle and enjoy specials at participating businesses and visit the booths along Broadway between 2nd and 4th streets, which will be closed to traffic to allow for social distancing.

Local artists will have tents displaying artwork, there will be live music and food trucks will also be in attendance including Suntown Sparkling Waters and Mountain Minis Mini Donuts. There will be a number of door prizes from Boneyard, Bonfire Brewing, Color Coffee Roasters, Knapp Harvest, Owashi, Pazzo’s Pizzeria, and The Assembly. Guests must register at the Eagle Chamber Tent located at 3rd & Broadway to be eligible for a door prize.

The Vail Valley Art Guild is also going to combine its 2nd Friday event with the 2nd Friday ARTwalk and Eagle Business Roundup. This month’s exhibit, entitled “Art in Isolation,” will showcase what the artists have been doing while in quarantine. The first 50 people to stop by the Eagle Art Gallery will receive a free limited edition Broadway Street poster by Beth Levine.

For more information on the event, visit Eagle ARTs Colorado or the Eagle CO Chamber of Commerce on Facebook, or contact Eagle ARTS at 970-376-4772.

EverGold 5k and 10k

This weekend brings another installment of the 2020 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series and the Vail Recreation District is excited to invite runners to a new venue for the EverGold 5k and 10k on Saturday. Meadow Mountain trail out of Minturn has hosted the last few EverGold races and this year runners will be exploring the trails of Beaver Creek.

The EverGold trail run will begin and end in Creekside Park, just below the plaza level of Beaver Creek Village. Runners will go through and around the resort community on a variety of terrain and on the Aspen Glad and Allie’s Way trails.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the participation is capped at 175 racers and participants must pre-register, there will be no day-of registration. Racers can pick up their race numbers or register ahead of time in person (space available) on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Peak Performance in Edwards.

The race starts will be divided into waves according to age categories, with the first wave beginning at 9 a.m. There will still be swag. Racers can pick up their custom race t-shirt and delicious Northside Kitchen donuts when exiting the race finish.

The last race of the series will be the Boneyard Boogie 11k Trail Run in Eagle on Sept. 26. For more race and COVID-19 details visit http://www.vailrec.com.

SpeakUp ReachOut Community Walk

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and local nonprofit SpeakUp ReachOut is offering thirteen free trainings and events throughout the month to help people get involved and learn how to provide hope to others.

SpeakUp ReachOut hosts a community walk and memorial butterfly launch every September. The walk is a 3-mile loop in Freedom Park in Edwards. The event will also feature Anne Moss Rogers, an expert in mental health, suicide prevention and grief. She will share her story of the loss of her teenage son’s death by suicide. Through her “Turning Pain into Purpose” speech, Rogers identifies how to support those who are suffering from the loss of a loved one to suicide. Molly Fiore Booker will also hold a Benediction ceremony to honor those we have lost to suicide.

The event aims to take time to remember those we have lost to suicide and reflect and revitalize hope in the community. “This event provides a much-needed opportunity to safely gather locals and discuss grief, loss and hope. One could be experiencing loss due to suicide, but the reality of COVID-19 and our “new normal” presents many different types of losses right now,” said Carol Johnson of SpeakUp ReachOut in an email.

Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the speakers. The event is on Sunday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. followed by a Yoga for Mental Health class taught by Brooke Skjonsby from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring your own mat if you have one as only a limited amount will be provided. For more information, go to speakupreachout.org.

Vail Automotive Classic

Although it’s not the typical Wheels and Wings air plane and car show this weekend at the Vail Valley Jet Center, unique cars will be on display Sunday courtesy of the Vail Automotive Classic.

The Vail Automotive Classic will be hosted in Lionshead versus Vail Village this year. This is a judged car show that will be bringing in up to 80 cars spanning in years from World War II to the present day with everything from vintage cars and contemporary supercars. “Porsche’s and Ferrari’s stand out in numbers with a healthy representation among Lamborghini’s, Aston Martins and McLarens,” said Mark Bergman with the Vail Automotive Classic Foundation. “We love to see people enjoying the cars.”

Leading up to the car show on Sunday, the Vail Automotive Classic will host drivers from all over on drives from Vail to Steamboat and other routes. “We’ve been sold out with a waiting list of people hoping for cancellations. Most car shows in the state were canceled this year fueling tremendous pent up demand,” Bergman said. The car show is open to the public on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there is no charge to spectators. For more information visit vailautomotiveclassic.com.