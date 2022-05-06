Treat mom this Mother’s Day
Take your mom out to brunch or pamper her with spa treatments
The second Sunday in May marks Mother’s Day, which became a national holiday in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure that officially established the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day, according to History.com.
The National Restaurant Association conducted a survey in late April and found that restaurants are at the center of Mother’s Day celebrations with the following data:
- 48% are expecting to take mom out for a celebratory lunch
- 45% will go out for dinner
- 30% plan to go out for brunch
- 21% will celebrate at breakfast
In the February 2022 issue of “Town & Country” magazine, it states that Mother’s Day is the third highest selling holiday for flowers, behind Christmas and Hanukkah.
More calls are made on Mother’s Day than any other day of the year. The most popular Mother’s Day gift is the greeting card. Gift cards to spas and salons are also popular. The National Retail Federation says that people spend two billion on services like spa treatments for their moms.
From brunch to spa days and a host of other things, there are many ways to show your appreciation to your mom this Mother’s Day. And remember to shop local and support the local economy.
Brunch
Grand Hyatt Vail
- Mother’s Day Brunch featuring brown butter and sage seared salmon, prime rib with whiskey blistered carrots and creamy garlic fingerling potatoes
- Brunch classics including avocado toast and Belgian waffles
- A specialty drink called Three P’s Mimosa, with prickly pear, white peach and prosecco
- Call 970.476.1234 for reservations or book online: opentable.com/r/gessner-vail
Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail
- Flame Restaurant
- Three-course a la carte brunch menu and dessert buffet
- Menu items include Colorado raised beef tenderloin, charred wild ahi tuna, pan seared halibut, fried green heirloom tomato benedict, chocolate s’more pancakes and more
- Handcrafted cocktails and build-your-own bloody bar
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Adults – $90, kids under 12 – $30
- Call 970-477-8663 for reservations
The Sebastian Vail
- Traditional a la carte breakfast menu and a Mother’s Day brunch buffet including eggs benedict, honey glazed ham, strawberry rhubarb French toast and traditional favorites
- Complimentary prosecco, roses for each mother, mimosas
- Live music from Chuck Grossman from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Brunch from 7 a.m. until 12 noon
- Adults – $55, kids 12 and under – $32
- Call 970-477-8050 for reservations
Fattoria
- Mother’s Day brunch served from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wine specials all day long
- Regular happy hour and dinner service available
- Call for more details – 970-688-5378
Sonnenalp Hotel
- Ludwig’s Breakfast
- European style breakfast featuring eggs done many ways, waffles, pancakes, pastries, charcuterie, muesli and more
- Regular daily brunch from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Sundays
- Various prices
- Call for more details – 866-284-4411
Mother’s Day Spa Deals
Mother’s Day happens at a great time because many spas are offering spring specials. Enjoy deals on gift cards, buy a service and get a discount on another and more offers.
Spa Anjali – Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa
- Mother’s Day Gift Card Sale
- Save $25 on spa gift cards purchased online
- Minimum purchase $125 for $100
- Redeem on spa and salon services or retail products
- Offer valid between now and May 8
- For more information, visit SpaAnjali.com
Well & Being Spa – The Hythe Vail
- 50-minute Well & Being Massage or Facial for $139
- Valid through the month of May
- 20% off all Well & Being Vail spa services that are 60 minutes or more for the month of May
- Complimentary valet with any booked spa experience any for bookings made through June 10
Mother’s Day Weekend Specials:
- Complimentary Grand Cru Ampoule Enhancement for every facial from May 6-9
- Spend $200 or more on a spa gift card you’ll receive a BABOR Grand Cru Ampoule Set
- Spend $400 or more and get a BABOR Spring Ampoule Concentrate Egg
- For more information, visit WBVail.com
Exhale at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
- 50-minute Flow massage or True facial – $115
- 80-minute Flow massage or True facial – $169
- 50-minute Hydrafacial – $145
- Gift Card special during the Month of May: Purchase a gift card and get 15% off the total price of the gift card
- Complimentary valet, use of the fitness center and outdoor pool included in your visit
- Call 970-949-1234 for more information
The Spa at Grand Hyatt Vail
- Book a treatment and receive a second service at 20% off
- Offer available now through June 12
- Visit Hyatt.com for more info
Bloom Spa at The Sebastian
- $200 gift cards available for $150
- Available online now through May 8
- Visit TheSebastianVail.com for more info