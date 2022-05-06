Treat mom this Mother’s Day

The second Sunday in May marks Mother’s Day, which became a national holiday in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure that officially established the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day, according to History.com .

The National Restaurant Association conducted a survey in late April and found that restaurants are at the center of Mother’s Day celebrations with the following data:

48% are expecting to take mom out for a celebratory lunch

45% will go out for dinner

30% plan to go out for brunch

21% will celebrate at breakfast

In the February 2022 issue of “Town & Country” magazine , it states that Mother’s Day is the third highest selling holiday for flowers, behind Christmas and Hanukkah.

Carnations are a symbol of Mother’s Day. Historically, women wore a white carnation to honor a mother who passed away and a pink or red carnation to honor a mother still living.

Unsplash/Courtesy photo

More calls are made on Mother’s Day than any other day of the year. The most popular Mother’s Day gift is the greeting card. Gift cards to spas and salons are also popular. The National Retail Federation says that people spend two billion on services like spa treatments for their moms.

From brunch to spa days and a host of other things, there are many ways to show your appreciation to your mom this Mother’s Day. And remember to shop local and support the local economy.

Brunch

The Grand Hyatt Vail will be serving everything from avocado toast to Belgian waffles during its Mother’s Day brunch on Sunday.

Grand Hyatt Vail/Courtesy photo

Grand Hyatt Vail

Mother’s Day Brunch featuring brown butter and sage seared salmon, prime rib with whiskey blistered carrots and creamy garlic fingerling potatoes

Brunch classics including avocado toast and Belgian waffles

A specialty drink called Three P’s Mimosa, with prickly pear, white peach and prosecco

Call 970.476.1234 for reservations or book online: opentable.com/r/gessner-vail

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail

Spoil mom this Mother’s Day with flowers, jewelry, brunch, chocolate and even the signature Haute Chocolate on the menu at the Four Seasons Resort Vail.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail/Courtesy photo

Flame Restaurant

Three-course a la carte brunch menu and dessert buffet

Menu items include Colorado raised beef tenderloin, charred wild ahi tuna, pan seared halibut, fried green heirloom tomato benedict, chocolate s’more pancakes and more

Handcrafted cocktails and build-your-own bloody bar

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adults – $90, kids under 12 – $30

Call 970-477-8663 for reservations

The Sebastian Vail

Traditional a la carte breakfast menu and a Mother’s Day brunch buffet including eggs benedict, honey glazed ham, strawberry rhubarb French toast and traditional favorites

Complimentary prosecco, roses for each mother, mimosas

Live music from Chuck Grossman from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Brunch from 7 a.m. until 12 noon

Adults – $55, kids 12 and under – $32

Call 970-477-8050 for reservations

Fattoria

Mother’s Day brunch served from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wine specials all day long

Regular happy hour and dinner service available

Call for more details – 970-688-5378

Fattoria will be serving brunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will have specials on rosè and bubbles.

Fattoria/Courtesy photo

Sonnenalp Hotel

Ludwig’s Breakfast

European style breakfast featuring eggs done many ways, waffles, pancakes, pastries, charcuterie, muesli and more

Regular daily brunch from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Sundays

Various prices

Call for more details – 866-284-4411

Mother’s Day Spa Deals

Pamper mom with a spa treatment. Many spas are doing spring specials or deals on gift cards.

Grand Hyatt Vail/Courtesy photo

Mother’s Day happens at a great time because many spas are offering spring specials. Enjoy deals on gift cards, buy a service and get a discount on another and more offers.

Spa Anjali – Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa

Mother’s Day Gift Card Sale

Save $25 on spa gift cards purchased online

Minimum purchase $125 for $100

Redeem on spa and salon services or retail products

Offer valid between now and May 8

For more information, visit SpaAnjali.com

Well & Being Spa – The Hythe Vail

50-minute Well & Being Massage or Facial for $139

Valid through the month of May

20% off all Well & Being Vail spa services that are 60 minutes or more for the month of May

Complimentary valet with any booked spa experience any for bookings made through June 10

Mother’s Day Weekend Specials:

Complimentary Grand Cru Ampoule Enhancement for every facial from May 6-9

Spend $200 or more on a spa gift card you’ll receive a BABOR Grand Cru Ampoule Set

Spend $400 or more and get a BABOR Spring Ampoule Concentrate Egg

For more information, visit WBVail.com

Exhale at Park Hyatt Beaver Creek

50-minute Flow massage or True facial – $115

80-minute Flow massage or True facial – $169

50-minute Hydrafacial – $145

Gift Card special during the Month of May: Purchase a gift card and get 15% off the total price of the gift card

Complimentary valet, use of the fitness center and outdoor pool included in your visit

Call 970-949-1234 for more information

The Spa at Grand Hyatt Vail

Book a treatment and receive a second service at 20% off

Offer available now through June 12

Visit Hyatt.com for more info

Bloom Spa at The Sebastian