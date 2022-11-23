Tree lightings, live music, star gazing, ice skating shows, visits with Santa and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/25/22

The annual Beaver Creek Tree Lighting Spectacular takes place on Friday.

Daily file photo

Beaver Creek Tree Lighting

After a busy week, the activities are still going strong at Beaver Creek. Not only did the resort open early, greeting skiers and snowboarders on Monday, two days ahead of its original opening date, but it also hosted its annual World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition on Wednesday, serving up 5,000 cookies. This Friday, the traditions continue with the annual Beaver Creek Tree Lighting Spectacular.

The tree near the ice rink on the plaza level will be lit at 5 p.m. but come early for all sorts of festivities beforehand. There will be free ice skating from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and skates will be rented from the booth next to Base Mountain Sports.

It’s been rumored that Santa will make an appearance as well. Meet the man in red, explain to him how nice you have been this year and give him your list of presents you wish to receive on the eve of Dec. 24. Santa will be available for a meet-and-greet and photos from noon to 2 p.m. The Alpine Arts Center will set up a crafts workshop from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Friday as well, so ski or ride in the morning and plan on taking in some of the fun in the afternoon.

If you are just coming up for the tree lighting, come early as it is a popular tradition that has been going on for over 40 years. Parking is limited, so allow extra time to park at either the Bear Lot or the Elk Lot and take the free shuttle bus up to the village.

Before the tree is lit, watch the ice skating performers and listen to two musical groups, the Brothers of Brass and On the Rocks. Brothers of Brass will fill the plaza with New Orleans-style brass sounds. The Denver-based band has quite a few members playing horns, saxophones and drums. Dancing may be in order since the sounds will be irresistible and it will be a way to stay warm!

On the Rocks has been called Denver’s modern-day Rat Pack trio, so expect to hear songs reminiscent of Frank Sinatra, the Beach Boys and some holiday jingles, of course.

Beaver Creek is known to have fireworks not just on the Fourth of July, but all throughout the winter season, so after the tree lights up the plaza, the night sky will be filled with sparkling fireworks.

Plan to do a little holiday shopping on both Friday and Saturday. A holiday market featuring local artisans from Eagle County will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the village. Here, you’re sure to find unique gifts for those on your holiday shopping list.

For more information, go to BeaverCreek.com and check out the Signature Events calendar.

Revely Vail

Revely Vail is back for the early part of the season and invites you to come celebrate the brilliance of winter with fun, family-friendly and oftentimes free events and activities. This series of events fills the early season with vibrancy and gets you excited for the winter ahead.

Vail Astronomy Nights allows you to look into the night sky and see planets and more.

Vail Astronomy Nights/Courtesy photo

Vail Astronomy Nights

After seeing the fireworks at Beaver Creek’s Tree Lighting Spectacular on Friday, head over to Vail and check out the beautiful show Mother Nature provides in the night sky. Vail Astronomy Nights returns with state-of-the-art and museum-grade telescopes. The professional astronomer will guide you through the constellations, planets and moon. This is an awe-inspiring event for all ages. Stop by from 6 to 8 p.m. in Lionshead.

Silent Disco

Get your groove on with a Silent Disco offered from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Lionshead. If Silent Disco is a new thing to you, the concept is simple, different headphones will be set on different channels playing different kinds of music. Dance to the rhythm of your own beat and find others who are dancing to the same beat as you. It’s a lot of fun and a great family activity.

Vail Après Village Concerts

The streets of Vail Village will be filled with free live music throughout the winter. On Friday, Andrew McConathy and Friends will take the stage at Checkpoint Charlie in Vail Village. On Saturday, the Johnny Schleper Band will play from 3 to 5 p.m. and Float Like a Buffalo will play from 5 to 6 p.m.

The Johnny Schleper Band will take the stage at Checkpoint Charlie as part of Revely’s Vail Après Village Concerts.

Johnny Schleper/Courtesy photo

Outdoor Ice Skating Shows

The free outdoor ice skating shows are back for the holiday season. The Vail Skating Festival’s Exhibition of Elite Skating shows alternate between the ice rink at the Arrabelle in Lionshead and at Solaris in Vail Village. The shows are short, just a little over 15 minutes – so you don’t have to stand outside in the winter air for too long. Many of the performances are set to holiday-themed music to get you into the holiday spirit.

Come see top talent featuring World, International and Team USA skaters and other pros. Come to the ice rink at Arrabelle for either the 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. performance on Saturday. This week’s headline skater is Audrey Shin. Shin is a six-time U.S. National competitor and current member of Team USA. She is the 2022 Four Continents International pewter medalist, Skate America International medalist, and last month she won the 2022 International Cranberry Cub in Boston. Be amazed by Shin and the other skaters with their amazing jumps, spins and grace.

The Vail Skating Festival’s Exhibition of Elite Skating shows alternate between the ice rink at the Arrabelle in Lionshead and at Solaris in Vail Village.

Vail Skating Festival/Courtesy photo

Revely Tree Lighting

It’s time to deck the halls and Revely Vail is hosting its first tree lighting this Saturday. Immediately after the 5 p.m. ice skating show at the rink at Arrabelle, turn your attention to Sunbird Park, just up the steps from the rink for live music, holiday cheer and a visit from Santa. The Fabulous Femmes will provide the festive music the crowd can sing along, too. You’ll hear from Vail notables as the tree is lit to signify the beginning of the holidays.

Revely Vail will host a tree lighting ceremony in Lionshead, complete with music by the Fabulous Femmes and a visit from Santa.

Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Community Winter Kick Off Party and Concert

It’s a holiday weekend, so why don’t we include Monday in this weekend’s picks as well? On Monday, Revely continues with a big Community Winter Kick Off Party and Concert from 4 to 8 p.m.

The start of the season is reason enough to party, but add Vail Mountain’s 60th anniversary in the mix and there are so many reasons to celebrate. This party invites all locals, employees and friends of Vail to get together and get psyched for upcoming season. Live music, free food and great prizes will all be a part of the afternoon celebration.

Live music will be on the stage at Checkpoint Charlie in Vail Village. Golden will open for Maddy O’Neal. Register at DiscoverVail.com by searching the Community Kickoff Party and Concert in the Events section and get extra perks like free food and drink tickets and raffle prizes.

The party is open to everyone, guests and locals alike, but the prizes will be limited to those people who live and work in Vail. All sorts of goodies will be given away on Monday like E-bikes, clothing, gear, tickets to events and more. You do not need to be present to win, so sign up and who knows, you may get a prize to kick off the 60th season! Register before 3 p.m. on Nov. 28 to be entered into the drawing.

For more details on what is going on with the entire Revely Vail schedule, go to DiscoverVail.com/Revely .