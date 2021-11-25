Tree lightings, silent disco, astronomy nights, ice skating shows, big sales at local shops: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 11/26/21

Beaver Creek Tree Lighting

The 41st Tree Lighting at Beaver Creek happens on Friday with caroling, ice skating, a visit from Santa and fireworks.

Beaver Creek Resort/Courtesy photo

Make plans to attend the Beaver Creek Tree Lighting ceremony on Friday night. This tradition has been going on since Beaver Creek opened 41 years ago. Come early to take part in the crafts workshop and visit and take photos with Santa from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The event takes place on the plaza level of Beaver Creek Village along the ice-skating rink, which will be open daily from noon to 9 p.m. Browse through the many shops in the village and check out the special holiday market with curated holiday shopping ideas for everyone on your list from 1 to 5 p.m. The holiday market will run through Sunday.

At 5 p.m. sharp, set your sights on the ice rink for live music, ice skating performances, caroling, an appearance from Santa, the lighting of the tree in the plaza and a fireworks display high in the sky. Dress appropriately for the outdoor viewing conditions. For more information, go to the events calendar on beavercreek.com .

Revely Vail

Revely Vail welcomes the brilliance of winter with events, activities, crafts, music and more in Vail and Lionshead Villages.

Courtesy photo

Revely Vail welcomes the brilliance of winter by offering events and activities early in the season. Celebrate with family and friends with something to do for all ages. For the full schedule, go to revelyvail.com .

Vail Ornament Making – Pick up your free ornament making kit at the Lionshead or Vail Village Welcome Centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Silent Disco – Dance in the streets of Vail to the beat of your own drummer with the use of complimentary headphones tuned to different genres and songs on Friday night from 4 to 7 p.m.

Vail Astronomy Nights – do a little star gazing with large telescopes that will allow to you view the moon, planets and constellations like you’ve never seen before. A professional astronomer will guide you through the sights of the night. Great for all ages, this event happens weather permitting from 6 to 8 p.m. Check discovervail.com for updates in case it’s too cloudy to view the features in the night sky.

Lionshead Tree Lighting – Gather at Sunbird Park, just steps above the Arrabelle Ice Rink, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Before the big tree is lit up, watch for Santa, enjoy live music and see a free 15-minute exhibition of champion figure skaters on the Arrabelle Ice Rink.

‘Divas through the Decades’ Ice Skating Show

The Skating Club of Vail is hosting ‘Divas through the Decades’, an ice skating show that features famous songs through the decades.

Skating Club of Vail / courtesy photo

Speaking of skating, Skating Club of Vail has been busy choreographing ice-skating moves to go along with the iconic vocal sounds of some of the most famous female voices in history. ‘Divas through the Decades’ is being presented by the Skating Club of Vail this weekend. The skaters are excited to be back on the ice again for this annual performance since they weren’t able to host a show last year due to COVID-19.

Showtimes are 1 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and tickets are available at the door or online at skateclubvail.com . General admission tickets for adults are $20 and $25 for children.

Magic of Lights Vail

Magic of Lights Vail returns this winter. Enjoy viewing the light displays between now and Jan. 2.

Courtesy photo

Magic of Lights Vail returns for its second year after a successful inaugural season last winter. Over 500,000 lights will once again fill the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, the Lower Bench of Ford Park and the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater area, which is just east of downtown Vail Village.

Don your boots and warm coats, hats and mittens for this half-mile stroll through a winter wonderland of lights and interactive elements. Stop by the concession stand for snacks and a hot alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage, enjoy the warmth of the fire pits and s’more stations, and new this year is a playground area for the kids. There will also be music and live performances on select evenings. For more information, go to magicoflightsvail.com .

Shop Locally

Shop locally and help out area business this holiday season.

Freestocks / Courtesy photo

Instead of supporting the big box stores, head out to our valley’s unique shops and boutiques for deals on Plaid Friday and Shop Small Saturday.

Plaid Friday is a play on Black Friday and is composed of many different retailers and restaurants in the Edwards Village Boulevard Shops across from the Edwards Post Office and a few other locations in Edwards. Participants include: 714 Home, Austen, Shine Intuitive Beauty, Vail Valley Pharmacy, Café 163, the new Yeti’s Grind location in Edwards and Wild Heart at The Corner at Edwards.

Shop Plaid Friday encourages support of local independent, small businesses in the community. Various businesses are cooperating to welcome the community to come visit and benefit from a variety of discounts, give-a-ways and fun festivities all day long with participating businesses. Wear plaid and show you want in in the fun.

Shop Small Saturday is a national initiative started by American Express in 2010 that brings shoppers, business owners and civic leaders together to support small businesses in order to help their communities thrive. It’s also known as Small Business Saturday, but whatever you call it, keep your spending local to help out local economies.

On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Shop Small Saturday encourages people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.

Check out the BOGO (Buy One, Get One) deals at Eye Pieces of Vail: buy one set of prescription lenses and get one at 50% off in eye glasses, sunglasses and goggles. You’ll also fine goggles at 60% off during their weekend sale on Friday and Saturday.

The Squash Blossom in Vail Village is hosting a mix and mingle with neighboring stores Cos Bar and Vail Fine Wines to help you find the perfect holiday gift paired with your favorite glass of bubbles. Lucky raffle winners will leave with a gift bag of beauty supplies, a bottle of bubbles and a piece of jewelry.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is having a Black Friday sale, too. The ReStore re-sells home furnishings and building supplies at a discount while supporting home building efforts in the Vail Valley for local families. Stop by their location in Eagle and if you buy more, you’ll save more: spend $300 receive 30% off; spend $200 receive 20% off; spend $50 receive 10% off.

Check with your favorite store to see if they are doing any deals this weekend and give them your support.