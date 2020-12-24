Tree lightings, skating shows, holiday classics and more this weekend in Vail: Tricia’s Picks 12/25/20

Vail Skating Festival

The Vail Skate Festival returns to the Solaris Ice Rink for two 15-minute shows starting promptly at 5 and 6 p.m. on Saturday. (Special to the Daily)



On Saturday night, catch the last Vail Skating Festival’s Exhibition of Elite Skating of 2020. These 15-minute shows start promptly at 5 and 6 p.m. at the Solaris Ice Rink and feature Olympic and U.S. National Championship medalists.

This week features Tomoki Hiwatashi, a World Junior Champion, U.S. medalist and international medalist; Camden Pulkinen, a U.S. national and international medalist; Audrey Shin, a 2020 bronze medalist, 2019 Junior U.S. National silver medalist and a Team USA member at the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics.

“Audrey made a huge impact on U.S. Figure Skating this season and now is regarded as one of our top female skaters. She will be one to watch going into the selection of the 2022 Olympic Team. We are excited to have her for this one show,” said Eddie Shipstad, organizer of the Vail Skating Festival.

It’s a high-energy show with fun music, so stop by the Solaris Ice Rink on Saturday for a bit before heading to dinner in Vail. For more information, go to vailskatefest.com.

Vail Winterfest

The 14th annual Vail Winterfest brings illuminated ice sculptures and lanterns to Gore Creek in Vail Village. (Art in Public Places

The 14th annual Vail Winterfest returns to Gore Creek and this year’s theme coincides with the lantern installation displayed in the International Bridge.

“Despite the separation we have all experienced over the past year, our connection internationally will be shared with our guests this winter,” said Molly Eppard, Art in Public Places coordinator for the town of Vail.

“The ice lanterns will showcase influences from Vail’s friendship cities including Yamanouchi, Japan; San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; and St. Moritz, Switzerland; along with a variety of other designs creating a positive beacon of light,” Eppard said.

“The fairy lights infused into the bases of the ice sculptures contrasting with the glow of the lanterns create an enchanting setting on the Gore Creek. There are certainly some great photo opportunities,” Eppard said. For more information about Winterfest, visit artinvail.com.

Magic of Lights Vail

The Magic of Lights Vail has been a popular new attraction at Betty Ford Alpine Gardens this holiday season. (John-Ryan Lockman

Magic of Lights Vail is a walk-through display of 500,000 colorful lights along a half-mile path throughout Betty Ford Alpine Gardens and the Lower Bench of Ford Park. The area is large enough to allow for social distancing and reservations are set so there’s a specific number of people allowed into the area at one time.

After being open a few weeks, Vail Valley Foundation Events, the organization that puts this new offering on each night, has some tips for guests.

Park in the Vail Village parking structure

Wear plenty of layers and shoes with good traction

Grab a hot beverage upon arrival so you can enjoy as you walk through

Buy tickets in advance online and make sure to download them or print and bring with you

Due to limited capacity on the free town buses, there is the option to walk to the venue instead. Here are directions to the venue:

From the Vail Village parking structure, walk east on Meadow Drive toward Vail Valley Drive. Turn right on Vail Valley Drive and walk approximately .4 miles. Manor Vail Lodge will be on the left. Walk down the sidewalk to the left of the entrance of Manor Vail Lodge (you’ll see a light up sign) and head straight to the opening between the buildings toward the lighted covered bridge and into the Ford Park Lower Bench area.

The most popular times have been the 5 and 6 p.m. sessions, so plan ahead and book early if you are looking for those time slots. Reserve your tickets between 4 and 9 p.m. at magicoflightsvail.com. This display is open nightly from now until Jan. 24. Pricing is as follows:

Off Peak Pricing: Sunday-Thursday*

Adult: $15

Child: $5 [ages 3- 12 years old]

Peak Pricing: Friday & Saturday*

Adult: $20

Child: $10 [Ages 3- 12 years old]

*Holidays periods subject to Peak Pricing

Beaver Creek Wonder

Beaver Creek has new art displays for the family to enjoy in the village after skiing and snowboarding. (Special to the Daily)



Beaver Creek has some surprises for you the next time you visit the village. Beaver Creek Wonder is not a pandemic project, but rather something that has been in the making for over three years and it’s coming to fruition this season, which is fitting since many attractions need to be outdoors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Also due to COVID-19 restrictions, Beaver Creek did not host the annual holiday tree lighting, but they are hosting tree lightings nightly. Stop by the Beaver Creek Ice Rink at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. and be treated to a little holiday magic.

Beaver Creek is calling Wonder an artistic playground of photo-friendly, oversized sculptures that are placed throughout the plaza. Here’s a list of the new creations and for more information, go to beavercreek.com or download the new and improved app.

CHIPS: Dreamy childhood memories come alive at CHIPS: the remodeled ice cream truck that’s been turned into a cookie truck.

Frost Flowers: Ever in bloom, Frost Flowers and their petals illuminate the village each night

Snowed In: Experience the magic of a Colorado winter day inside this life-size snow globe.

Reflections: Discover a new perspective with a peek into the ski mirrors.

Ice Bikes: Enjoy classic summer fun on the rink as you pedal an ice bike, no skates necessary.

Super G: View Beaver Creek through vibrant, larger-than-life goggles.

Virtual holiday shows

Vail Friends of Dance’s “Nutcracker” performance features local students and will be available until January 1, 2021. (Special to the Daily)



Normally, we’d be heading up to the Vilar Performing Arts Center for a variety of holiday performances throughout the month of December. This year, it almost goes without saying that these shows will be virtual, but cozying up to your TV will be worth it and will get you into the holiday spirit. Here’s a listing of the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s Virtual 2020 Holiday Series. All ticket or event links are available at http://www.vilarpac.org/holiday.

Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”

Available through Jan. 3 – $50

This new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” brings to life the powerful story of Ebenezer Scrooge and his road to redemption. Tony Award- winner Jefferson Mays plays over 50 roles in this master class of a performance.

Vail Friends of Dance hosts “Nutcracker”

Available for a single viewing through Jan. 1 – $38

Filmed at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, Vail Friends of Dance presents “The Nutcracker” ballet, featuring the Vail Youth Ballet Company with guest artist, Finn Dippy, students from the Vail Valley Academy of Dance and community members.

Christmas with the King’s Singers

Available through Dec. 31 – $9.90

Enjoy favorites like “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” and “White Christmas,” to lesser-known carols like “The Shepherd’s Carol” and “The Crown of Roses.”