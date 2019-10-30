Trevor Noah to headline Aspen Laugh Festival in February

Comedian Trevor Noah, the host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” will headline the Wheeler Opera House’s Aspen Laugh Festival with two shows on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Additional performers include “Saturday Night Live” vet and stand-up legend Norm Macdonald, the improv troupe The Second City and recent breakout comic Taylor Tomlinson, featured in the Netflix special “The Comedy Lineup.”

“Comedy has a long history in Aspen, starting 25 years ago with HBO Comedy Arts. 2020 celebrates 10 years of the Wheeler-produced Aspen Laugh Festival, and we wanted to make it an incredible festival,” Wheeler director and Laugh Fest producer Gena Buhler said in the announcement. “I’ve had the chance to see Trevor Noah in very large halls across North America, and to bring him and his stand-up to our historic and intimate venue is an opportunity that should not be missed.”

The Wheeler announced the full line-up to its members on Tuesday.

“Not to be overshadowed by Trevor is a fantastic line-up of incredibly talented and hilarious comics,” Buhler said. “It’s going to be a fantastic week of comedy in Aspen, and I hope everyone will join us with venues across Aspen, including our own Wheeler Opera House.”

Festival passes go on sale Friday, Nov. 1 at the Wheeler box Office (970.920.5770; aspenshowtix.com). Single tickets will go on sale Jan. 3.

Festival-goers have the option of purchasing three different passes for the festival. A Mainstage Pass is $235 and includes admission to all performances at the Wheeler Opera House (select one Trevor Noah performance). This pass offers a savings of over 30%. A Limelight Lounge Pass is $50 and includes admission to both Limelight Lounge shows (choose one performance for each). A Pick 3 Pass allows comedy fans to mix and match their favorite three comedy shows for $85 and up.

The full schedule:

TUESDAY, FEB. 18

Colorado Comedy Night Hosted by Rebecca Robinson (Free)

6 p.m. Venue TBA

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 19

The Second City

7:30 p.m. Wheeler Opera House

THURSDAY, FEB. 20

Norm Macdonald

7:30 p.m. Wheeler Opera House

FRIDAY, FEB. 21

Vir Das

5:30 & 8 p.m. Limelight Lounge

Taylor Tomlinson, Adam Ray and Dusty Slay

7:30 p.m. Wheeler Opera House

SATURDAY, FEB. 22

Trevor Noah

7 & 9:30 p.m. Wheeler Opera House

Nancy Norton

5:30 & 8 p.m. Limelight Lounge