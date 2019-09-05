Tribe 250 uniting Dogma Athletica members at other Edwards businesses

Dogma Athletica's Tribe 250 program is designed to get its members meeting outside of the gym and in other Edwards businesses. Membership cards can be shown at participating businesses for deals.

Open in 2006, Dogma Athletica has been providing training and wellness classes to the Edwards community for nearly 15 years. Now, the gym in the Riverwalk is looking to unite its 250-300 members outside of its doors and into the doors of other Edwards businesses.

Looking to “change the definition of a gym membership,” said Dogma’s Kali Vansteel, membership cards to Dogma Athletica can be flashed at a dozen local businesses for discounts, including 10% or more off for services and products.

Your vibe attracts your tribe, and Dogma is calling this program Tribe 250, looking to unite its own tribe as well as other businesses.

Participating businesses in Dogma’s Tribe 250 include restaurants, physical therapists, sports doctors and an acupuncturist as well as a flower shop, pharmacy, bookstore, arts center and footwear shop.

“Right now, we’re trying to keep it local because that’s where Dogma is,” Vansteel said, “but the sky’s the limit as far as creating an environment where people feel supported inside and outside the gym.”

In June, Dogma started reaching out to businesses and is open to more.

“People have really taken to it which is awesome to see,” she said. “I think there’s nothing better than people that meet at Dogma and then next thing you know going out to lunch at Café 163, intertwining their lives.”

All businesses that participate receive a corporate membership deal at Dogma.

“When we opened Dogma Athletica 14 years ago, we had a vision of Vail as the fittest town in America,” said owner Rod Connolly. “This encompasses residents’ physical and mental health, quality of life, camaraderie and support of the local economy. The Tribe 250 program is a natural progression of this vision.”

For more information, visit http://www.dogmaathletica.com or call 970-688-4433.

Dogma Athletica in Edwards offers training and wellness classes, with membership deals available in September.

